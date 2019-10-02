Microsoft has just announced the Surface Neo – a new folding dual-screen form factor running Windows – and oh boy does it put the Samsung Galaxy Fold to shame. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the Surface Neo?

The Surface Neo the first folding-screen laptop from Microsoft. It was previously codenamed the Surface Centaurus.

The device was unveiled alongside the new Surface Duo, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Earbuds at a bustling launch event in New York on the 2nd of October.

Surface Neo release date: When is the Surface Neo out?

The Surface Neo is a currently at the prototype stage of development. It will arrive in the “Holiday season” 2020.

Surface Neo specs: How powerful is the Surface Neo?

Full specifications for the Surface Neo haven’t been revealed. What we do know is that the Surface New dual-screen device has a 360-degree hinge in the middle and features a keyboard that can be flipped around to use on top of one of the displays.

At just 5.6mm thin, Microsoft says the Surface Neo has “the thinnest LCD that’s ever been created” and weighs in at just 655 grams.

The Surface Neo is surrounded by Gorilla Glass to provide a strong design and it enables the stylus to be magnetically placed on the back and charged.

The keyboard that can be flipped around to the front of the device also attaches magnetically.

The Surface Neo will run Windows 10 X – a new operating system created specifically for dual-screen devices.

Microsoft’s new form factor is designed for multi-tasking. The Surface Neo is designed to easily carry out one task on one screen while using another for reference.

Windows 10 X automatically analyses how you may want to use the second screen – such as opening links on the other screen or rotating both screens accordingly as you move the device.

The new device also recognises with the keyboard is flipped around onto the device. When the keyboard is moved onto the screen, the Neo recognises this and turns the remaining screen into what Microsoft calls the “Wonder Bar.”

The keyboard can also be completely removed and used on a desk separate from the device.

Inside, the Surface Neo runs the Intel Lakefield hybrid processor. The chip uses a combination of a performance-focused 10nm Sunny Cove CPU and multiple smaller and more power-efficient 10-nanometer Tremont Atom cores – in order to achieve a better balance between power and battery life.

The Surface Neo is the culmination of years of rumours around a dual-screen coming out of Microsoft – from the Courier to the Centaurus. The new form factor is being announced over a year ahead of its final release so it will be interesting to see if it changes at all come launch day.

