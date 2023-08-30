Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What are Nintendo amiibo? The gaming figurines explained

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Other than being highly coveted collectable items, what exactly do Nintendo amiibo toys bring to the Nintendo experience?

If you want to learn everything there is to know about Nintendo amiibo, make sure you keep reading.

What are Nintendo amiibo?

Nintendo amiibo are a range of collectable interactive figurines and cards that can be paired up with select Nintendo games to unlock new features. Amiibo also come in some other variants, but the figures and cards are the most well-known.

Pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder for 29% less than RRP

Pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder for 29% less than RRP

ShopTo is offering Super Mario Bros. Wonder on pre-order for just £42.85, which is a 29% saving on the game’s £59.99 RRP.

  • ShopTo
  • Save 29%
  • Now £42.85
View Deal

Amiibo are true-to-life replicas of some of Nintendo’s most popular characters, with 843 released amiibo figures and 614 released cards. It’s worth noting that these statistics are not from Nintendo directly, but they give a good indication of how many figurines and cards are currently in rotation. 

Amiibo figures can be used across various Nintendo platforms, including the Nintendo 3DS, Wii U and Nintendo Switch series. Amiibo can be found and purchased on the official Nintendo website as well as from a vast array of third-party sellers. 

Nintendo amiibo
Image Credit (Nintendo)

How does Nintendo amiibo work?

Each amiibo – whether that be a card or a sculpted figurine – contains a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip that can be scanned using compatible Nintendo devices. Once the amiibo has been scanned, the system can recognise the character being used and then load in specific features that relate to them. 

Each title reacts to amiibo differently, with a majority of games working on a read-only capacity. This means that no changes are made to the amiibo itself, only to the game it’s paired with. 

Examples of amiibo features include unlocking special outfits for Link in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, while in Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can trigger a specific character to visit your island.

Not all games are compatible with amiibo and no games require an amiibo to be played, although some titles are enhanced by the use of an amiibo. 

Which games support Nintendo amiibo?

There are a multitude of games that support amiibo. Here is a selection of some recent Nintendo titles that come with support for the software: 

You might like…

What is input lag? The latency issue explained

What is input lag? The latency issue explained

Gemma Ryles 21 hours ago
What is Snapdragon G2? Qualcomm’s mid-range Android gaming platform explained

What is Snapdragon G2? Qualcomm’s mid-range Android gaming platform explained

Jon Mundy 7 days ago
What is Snapdragon G3?

What is Snapdragon G3?

Ryan Jones 7 days ago
What is Gamescom? The Cologne gaming convention explained

What is Gamescom? The Cologne gaming convention explained

Adam Speight 2 weeks ago
What is Cloud Gaming? Everything you need to know

What is Cloud Gaming? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Armored Core VI system requirements: The necessary PC specs revealed

Armored Core VI system requirements: The necessary PC specs revealed

Ryan Jones 4 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.