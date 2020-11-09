When is Black Friday 2020? Mark your calendar for the year’s biggest sale

It’s November now, which means Black Friday is almost upon us. Black Friday marks a day (or month, depending on who you ask) of incredible sales and discounts across retailers nationwide.

But, when does the sale period begin? While Black Friday remains synonymous with excited shoppers queuing out the door to snatch up a half price TV for one day only, some retailers have extended the day into a whole week or month of jaw-dropping discounts. In fact, for some the sale kicked off as early as late October, meaning we’re deep into Black Friday already.

Of course, the pandemic is bound to make Black Friday a little different this year. The annual sale is known for inciting chaos in-stores, albeit less so in recent years as an increasing number of retailers have taken to moving their offers online. The UK is currently stuck in a nationwide lockdown that will stretch through to the beginning of December, making a physical Black Friday near impossible this year. Luckily, online discounts mean you’ll still be able to get a head start on your Christmas shopping from the safety of your own home.

This guide will run you through all the important dates this Black Friday, including what day it begins, how long it lasts, when Cyber Monday starts and which retailers are getting involved. Read on to find out more and start planning your Christmas shopping for 2020.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Traditionally, Black Friday has taken place on the last Friday of November, marking the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, the sales period has been extended in recent years.

When Black Friday begins depends on who you ask. Amazon kicked off the festivities on October 26, but most retailers have Black Friday set for Friday November 27. You can find all the best Black Friday deals so far in our guide.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

The term Cyber Monday was originally coined to encourage retailers to move their sales online on the Monday after Black Friday. Of course, there’s no longer any need for a separate day but many shops do extend their offers to cover Cyber Monday.

This year, Cyber Monday will take place on Monday November 30.

How long does Black Friday last?

Black Friday can last anywhere from one day to a month, depending on which retailer you shop with. It’s really up to each individual store to decide when they want to begin pushing the discounts, with Amazon being the obvious example of a retailer making a month-long event of the event.

This year, the online marketplace is running an Early Black Friday sale that began October 26 and extends until November 19 – the week before Black Friday officially kicks off. Other retailers have scheduled just one day of flash sales.

It’s definitely worth checking when your favourite stores will begin discounting products so you can plan your shopping spree around them. You can see when all of our favourite Black Friday sales are starting below.

When does the Black Friday sale start at UK retailers?

So, when will each store begin its annual price slash?

As we’ve already mentioned, Amazon is already well ahead of the game with its Early Black Friday sale. The online marketplace began offering discounts on October 26 and will continue its early deals until November 19. Of course, we also expect Amazon to get in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities later on in the month.

Currys PC World, meanwhile, has provided a whole survival guide to get you ready for its massive electronics sale. The guide includes stats from previous years, Black Friday playlist suggestions and the date for when the sale will take place. Black Friday at Currys will start at midnight on November 27 and run for 24 hours, with a second chance to snatch up the deals on Cyber Monday. The retailer also notes that if you keep your eyes peeled, you might even spot a few early deals.

Black Friday 2020 is going to be “bigger and better than ever” for Very in 2020. Last year, Very’s Black Friday sale lasted over three weeks, bringing 92.5 million visitors to the online store. While the retailer hasn’t listed any specific dates for Black Friday 2020, it looks as though the sale has already started with loads of fantastic offers marked as a “Black Friday Deal” across the site.

eBay runs its pre-Black Friday sale a little different to Amazon’s. The online emporium is discounting items up to 30% until November 12, and new offers are being added every Friday in the lead up to Black Friday. On the day, eBay will be listing loads of offers from a selection of retailers, including Currys PC World and Argos. The website will also take part in Cyber Monday on the 30th, so you’ll have a second chance to bag yourself something great.

John Lewis is also taking part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, with plenty of deals to be found on November 27 and November 30.

Last Black Friday, Argos received 44.5 million page views, along with 5.1 million unique customers. This year, Argos’ sale will begin on the 27th, with the retailer recommending you research your products and create an Argos account ahead of time to make sure you don’t miss out.

Last, but certainly not least, there’s AO. This year, the AO Black Friday sale falls on November 27, with discounts available on everything from consoles to kitchen appliances to smart home tech. AO has already begun slashing prices ahead of the event and you can sign up to its mailing list to be notified of all the best deals this Black Friday.

