Electric Toothbrush Cyber Monday Bargains: Oral-B, Sonicare – Save over £200

Loads of electric toothbrush deals hit on Black Friday and a number of them are still live now for Cyber Monday. If you’ve been looking to up your brushing game then there are some serious savings to be had.

Considering how much money we’ve seen chopped off a whole bunch of electric toothbrushes, it’s safe to say you probably shouldn’t pay RRP for one of these. With discounts up to a whopping 75%, this is the ideal time to bag a new brush.

Amazon has a number of electric toothbrush deals, ranging in price from more affordable options to truly high-end models with AI and other handy (or possibly not so handy) features.

Here are a few that we have spotted for Cyber Monday.

DEAL: Oral B Smart 6 6000N (BLACK) now £54.99 – Save 75%, was £219.99

This packs 5 cleaning modes, a 2 week batter and Bluetooth for a connected app experience. It’s also seen 75% chopped off the price, which is pretty impressive stuff.

DEAL: Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean now £89.99, was £299.99 (70% saving)

Another big 70% saving here, this nifty brush looks super sleek and comes with a carry case for travel. 14 days of battery life, 5 cleaning modes and more.

DEAL: Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 save £210, now £129.99

You can save 62% off this brush, which has 4 modes and 3 intensities, 14 weeks battery life and a nifty charging puck.

DEAL: Oral-B iO8 Double Pack – Was a whopping £649.99, now £249.99

This gets you a pair of brushes with a clever display, AI signals, 6 modes and enhanced sensors. This really is a high-end, tech-filled toothbrush.

DEAL: Oral-B iO8 Single – Save 60%, now £179.99 (was £449.99)

A single version of the above brush with a seriously tempting saving. Comes in a black with magnetic storage pouch and 1 brush head.

