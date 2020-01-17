Roccat Kain 200 AIMO Mouse Review

Verdict The Roccat Kain 200 AIMO is one of the best affordable wireless mice available. With its 16,000 DPI sensor and brilliant build quality, you can't go wrong. Pros Fantastically comfortable to use with rubber coating

PixArt PMW3335 sensor works an absolute treat

35 hour battery life with full backlighting isn't to be sniffed at Cons Roccat Swarm is a pain to install

No compartment to store the wireless dongle

Key Specifications Review Price: £89.99

Wireless mouse

16,000 DPI Sensor

Up to 50-hour battery life

Roccat Swarm software

The Roccat Kain 200 AIMO mouse is Roccat’s latest venture into the world of wireless gaming mice.

Priced at £89.99, it sits right in the middle of the wireless market, a little less than the likes of Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed and more than Razer’s Basilisk X Hyperspeed.

Related: Best gaming mouse 2020

Roccat Kain 200 AIMO – Design and build

Unlike a lot of the wireless gaming mice I’ve reviewed, Roccat’s latest effort isn’t the typical plastic in the slightest. Instead it utilises what Roccat calls an “anti-wear coating” that’s supposedly dirt-resistant. This coating is a fantastic idea and makes the mouse pretty comfortable in-hand.

A lot of time and effort has gone into making the Kain 200 AIMO one of the most comfortable mice on the market and Roccat’s efforts have paid off big time. Everything from the overall moulding of the mouse to the rubberised scroll wheel feels like it’s been meticulously tried and tested.

Despite not featuring any additional weights or side pods, the Kain 200 AIMO is a rather weighty mouse, making it feel sturdy and well-built. This negates the need for additional weights and means you’re not faffing around trying to find the right weight to suit you.

Unfortunately, there’s no little compartment to store the USB dongle in, which means the Kain 200 AIMO isn’t the best wireless mouse for travel purposes.

Related: Best gaming keyboard

Roccat Kain 200 AIMO – Performance

There’s no doubt the Roccat Kain 200 AIMO is a fabulous mouse to use. With its 16,000 DPI sensor, it’s got to be one of the most precise mice on the market. What’s more, the adjustable DPI level makes life that little bit easier. For day-to-day use, the Kain 200 AIMO works an absolute treat. It’s comfortable to use and has a fantastic sensor which works brilliantly.

In the specifications, Roccat makes a lot out of its Titan Click, which is supposedly the best clicking motion featured on any of their mice. As silly as it may sound, having a good-feeling click is of the utmost important in a gaming mouse, and with the Titan Click, you can tell that they’ve done their homework and pulled something right out of the top drawer.

The 16,000 DPI sensor works a charm when gaming, making it as easy as ever to kill enemies in a game of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Roccat’s Titan Click also ensures the clicking action is as speedy as possible, meaning you have the competitive advantage in any online situation.

Roccat Kain 200 AIMO – Software and lighting

The software and lighting elements of the Kain 200 AIMO are a bit of a mixed bag. There’s two lighting zones present, with one on the Roccat logo and one on the scroll wheel. Roccat’s out of the box lighting is both sharp and crisp and gives the likes of Razer’s Chroma lighting a run for its money.

While the lighting out of the box is convenient and simple, the same can’t really be said for the installation of Roccat’s Swarm software. The driver install isn’t a problem, with it being a simple ZIP file, but getting the Kain 200 AIMO to work is frustrating. You have to first wait for the dongle’s firmware to update before then waiting for the mouse’s own firmware to update using the provided USB-A cable. Once that’s sorted, you’re ready to go.

Roccat’s Swarm software is absolutely fantastic. There’s a myriad of features present that really open up the Kain 200 AIMO’s potential for customisation. The assortment of settings allows you to change everything from vertical scrolling speed to the rate at which the mouse double clicks.

In addition, there’s the option to change the DPI levels individually and customise any of the Kain 200 AIMO’s 8 programmable buttons. The Easy Shift function pretty much doubles this to 16 buttons, allowing for a second layer of programming ability should you ever require it.

Related: Best Gaming Headset

Should you buy the Roccat Kain 200 AIMO?

Roccat’s Kain 200 AIMO is clearly a brilliant mouse, with a reliable wireless connection, second-to-none build quality, and some brilliantly intuitive software.

Priced at £89.99, it’s one of the more affordable wireless gaming mice I’ve tested, and against some of the competition, holds up very well.

It’s only the little things that let it down, such as the fiddly software install and the lack of travel compartment, but on the whole, it’s a sterling effort from Roccat.

Verdict

The Roccat Kain 200 AIMO is one of the best affordable wireless mice out there. With its 16,000 DPI sensor and brilliant build quality, you can’t go wrong.

Trusted Score



Writer Reece is an up and coming tech writer and blogger with a passion for testing and writing about mechanical keyboards, which he reviews extensively at MechBoards. He's an active member of the Deskthorit…