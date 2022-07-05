 large image

Razer Viper V2 Pro Review

Verdict

It’s astounding how lightweight the Razer Viper V2 Pro is, weighing only 58 grams. Razer had to drop some features in order to achieve that lightness, but the accuracy, smoothness, responsiveness and general performance make it worth grabbing despite its high price.

Pros

  • Extremely lightweight
  • Incredibly high DPI
  • Speedy optical switches
  • Reliable wireless connection

Cons

  • Very expensive
  • No RGB lighting

Availability

  • UKRRP: £149.99
  • USARRP: $149.99
  • EuropeRRP: €159.99
  • CanadaRRP: CA$189.99
  • AustraliaRRP: AU$258.99

Key Features

  • Ultra-lightweight The Razer Viper V2 Pro weighs an impressive 58g, making it easer to move at fast speeds.
  • 30K Optical DPIThe Viper V2 Pro is strapped with Razer’s juicy Focus Pro optical sensor, which can clock up to 30,000 DPI.
  • Razer Gen-3 Optical Mouse SwitchesThe Gen-3 Optical switches from Razer are fast and durable, with a 0.2ms response time.

Introduction

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is the latest professional-grade gaming peripheral from the iconic brand. Razer has a laser focus on performance for this mouse, upping the specs and losing as much weight as possible – at 58g, it really is lightweight.

Its next selling point is its mind-blowing 30,000 DPI thanks to Razer’s optical sensor. The mouse tracks beautifully, although the sensitivity is so high here that only the most serious of eSports gamers will be able to benefit.

And, with many major features being cut for weight (such as RGB lighting) and it costing a hefty £149.99, is it a worthwhile buy?

Design

  • Extremely lightweight
  • Simple we-mean-business visual design
  • Flared out right and left buttons

At first glance, the Razer Viper V2 Pro has a very simple, but stylish design. While it is plain, it does still have some character, and, honestly, I expect no less from Razer.

You can get it in white, but the version I reviewed was matte black. There’s glossy plastic between the mouse’s left and right keys, which houses the scroll wheel. To keep the weight down, there are no grips on the sides of the mouse, but high-quality rubbery grips are included in the box that you can stick on yourself.

Razer Viper V2 Pro
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Even without them, the mouse grips well because of its slightly rough-feeling plastic. On the lower top of the mouse is the most subtle Razer logo you’ve ever seen (it’s more pronounced on the white model).

The V2 Pro’s base is rounded, with three mouse feet (two at the top and one at the bottom). The scroll wheel is rubber, which isn’t really stiff, but not so smooth it’s imprecise, either. The two left-side buttons are quite high up, and plain plastic.

On the base is a single button that functions as both power switch (press and hold for 3 seconds) and DPI selector (cycling through five configurable stages). Beneath the scroll wheel is an LED, which indicates both when the power is on, and selected DPI setting.

Overall, it’s not the most exciting design, but this is a gaming mouse that champions function over form, targetting those who crave the fastest and most reliable performance possible.

Performance

  • Gen 3 Optical Switch – 90 million life cycle
  • 30,000 max DPI

Performance was at the top of Razer’s list when creating the Viper V2 Pro, and this is where the mouse really shines. The max DPI is 30,000, which is 50% increase compared to the Razer Viper Ultimate and Razer Viper 8K. It’s an impressive number, but arguably results in a max performance that’s too sensitive for the vast majority of gamers.

However, the mouse does track superbly. When testing, there was no lag, and the accuracy was perfect. There was no juddering or stuttering, and, because of its rounded PTFE skates, it glided smoothly, making it an absolute joy to use with Warframe and Bloodhunt.

I compared it with Roccat’s Burst Pro Air, another lightweight (albeit heavyweight in comparison at 81g) wireless mouse, and although that mouse is excellent and has great tracking, I was surprised to notice a difference in accuracy. The V2 Pro was far more accurate, or to put it in gaming terms, it helped me land significantly more headshots.

Razer Viper V2 Pro
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Razer V2 Pro is a Razer HyperSpeed wireless mouse, which makes it 3x faster than any other wireless gaming technology. The mouse comes with a braided Speedflex USB-C charging cable, wireless USB dongle, and USB dongle adapter.

It claims a “continuous-use” battery life of 70 hours, which I cannot confirm nor deny. However, I will say that in two weeks of using it as my main mouse I only had to charge it once. It does take over 2 and a half hours to charge, which doesn’t compare too well to the Roccat Burst Pro Air that only takes 10 minutes to charge, and has a battery life of 100 hours (of continuous use).

Switching between both mice made it apparent just how light the V2 Pro is. But Razer saved on weight by removing features previously included in the Viper Ultimate. You can’t argue with their use of a lighter battery (-2.6g), lighter key cover (-0.06g), and other “structural modifications” (-4g), but 2.7g was saved by removing RGB lighting, 2.9g by removing the extra right-side buttons, and 3.2g by removing built-in grips.

Razer Viper V2 Pro
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

But these are features that many gamers, especially professional ones, can do without. And the V2 improves on the Ultimate in many areas.

It has a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, whereas the Ultimate has the Focus +20,000 DPI. And the V2 Pro has Razer’s optical gen-3 switches, which have a 90 million click lifespan, compared to the Ultimate’s gen-2’s 70 million.

Then there’s the asymmetric cut-off, which allows you to adjust the height level for lift-off and landing distance. The Viper V2 Pro has up to 26 height adjustments compared to the Ultimate’s 3. The expert smart tracking that the V2 Pro achieves is thanks to Razer’s Focus Pro optical sensor, which is able to adjust to almost any surface due to its fixed lift-off distance.

There are only five programmable buttons on the Viper V2 Pro, which is decent but less than the Viper Ultimate’s 8, and there is only one onboard memory profile.

Software and lighting

  • No RGB lighting
  • Razer Synapse software

Razer’s free Synapse 3 software is available alongside the mouse, enabling you to adjust performance (DPI, polling rate), calibration (the asymmetric cut-off and tracking distance), and power settings. You can also rebind keys and set up macros. 

However, Synapse is typically most useful for tweaking the Chroma RGB lighting on a peripheral and setting various flashy presents, but the only lighting on the Razer Viper V2 Pro is a single LED to indicate power, DPI and battery life.

It’s a disappointing omission, especially if you want all of your peripherals to cycle through colours in unison. But as I’ve said previously in this review, the removal of RGB lighting was essential to reduce weight and maximise performance.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a gaming mouse that focuses on performance rather than aesthetics: The Razer Viper V2 Pro has been optimised for performance, with an extremely light design and powerful specs to ensure a speedy performance.

You’re looking to avoid the mammoth price: The Razer Viper V2 Pro arguably provides an overkill performance for most gamers, making it an extremely expensive option. You’re able to find far better value if you’re happy to settle for a lower DPI.

Final Thoughts

The Razer V2 Pro does not skimp on performance. In fact, aside from weight loss, that was clearly Razer’s primary focus when designing it. The sensor’s 30K max DPI is unnecessary, but the accuracy is sensational, making it ideal for fast-paced games like shooters and RTSes.

There are no RGB features with this mouse and the visual design leaves a little to be desired. Its price is also very steep, although I still think it’s worth the cost if you’re craving the ultimate gaming mouse performance.

How we test

Every mouse we test is used for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a range of genres, including FPS, MOBAs and strategy.

Used as a main mouse for two weeks.

Games tested: Warframe, Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt, League of Legends, and Path of Exile.

FAQs

Is it suitable for left-handers

No, unlike its predecessor, it is not suitable for left-handers.

Is there software to customize keys and RGB?

Yes, you can download Razer Synapse 3 on the Razer website.

Are there programmable macros?

Yes, there is onboard memory for 1 profile and five programmable buttons, and it can be programmed in Razer Synapse.

Full specification

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Connectivity
Cable Length
Battery Length
DPI range
Number of Buttons
Razer Viper V2 Pro
£149.99
$149.99
€159.99
CA$189.99
AU$258.99
Razer
57.6 x 126.7 x 37.8 MM
58 G
B09QFVSYX6
2022
23/05/2022
R201-0439
Wireless
1.8 Meter
80 hrs
400 30000
5

Jargon buster

DPI

DPI stands for "Dots Per Inch" and measures the sensitivity of a mouse. A higher DPI figure will see the mouse cursor travel a greater distance from the same wrist movement, making it very useful for competitive gaming.

Polling rate

The frequency of which a device sends signals to a computer. It's especially important for gaming keyboards and mice, as it reduces the time it takes for an input to be registered, such as firing a gun at a target.
