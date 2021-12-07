Verdict

The Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is a brilliant mid-range wireless gaming mouse featuring a snappy sensor, gorgeous and comfortable frame, and excellent battery life. While RGB lighting might be missing, the power and grace of this mouse are what gets it right to the top.

Introduction

For what feels like decades, the Razer DeathAdder has been the jewel in the crown of Team Green’s peripherals lineup. Now, the company’s all-new Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed aims to bring it to an even bigger crowd.

The new wireless mouse comes packing Razer’s signature 5G sensor with 14,000 DPI, alongside other handy features such as dual connectivity and decent battery life, too.

At a price of £59.99/€69.99/$69.99, it sits in the middle of the current canon of gaming mice, being comparable in price to other wireless models such as Roccat’s Kain 200 AIMO and the Logitech G PRO Wireless for instance.

Design

Comfortable, ergonomic shape

Timeless design

Oddly placed DPI buttons

Ask me what I’d class as my favourite wireless gaming mouse that I’ve reviewed over the past few years, and I’d have to say it’s the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – which is the slightly more expensive sibling to the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed.

Yet this cheaper option sacrifices zero when it comes to overall design and build quality, offering up the same classic and comfortable shape that works for practically all grips.

However, unlike the more expensive versions of this mouse, there are no rubberised side grips on the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed, which for some will be a sore miss. Regardless, this is very much a comfortable mouse.

In terms of weight, this mouse is at the heavier side of the spectrum; the 77g base weight increases to 100g with the bundled AA battery inside. Personally, I didn’t mind having a heavier mouse to hand, but if you’d rather a lighter option, then you’d be wise to look elsewhere.

Fitting the battery into the mouse’s body is relatively simple, since the top plate can be removed thanks to a lip on the DeathaAdder’s underside. You get a choice over AAA or AA batteries, which will of course affect the unit’s total weight.

A total of seven programmable buttons are all tactile and firm to the touch, and feature Razer’s own optical mouse switches to maximise speed. On the front of mouse, something has changed: the position of the DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed’s DPI buttons.

Usually, you’d find these on the top of the mouse, just below the scroll wheel. Here, though, they sit beside the left mouse button – and if you’re prone to mishits, I reckon this setup could become annoying.

On the underside, expect to find the usual 100% PTFE mouse feet that mean the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed can glide easily across any surface – made all the better by the fact this mouse is wireless.

Performance

14,000 DPI sensor is decent

Dual connectivity with HyperSpeed and Bluetooth

Battery life is improved over previous ‘X’ generations

Given this is a more affordable DeathAdder model, it makes sense that the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed misses out on the all-out power of its more expensive siblings.

But it’s no slouch, packing a 14,000 DPI sensor that still offers decent sensitivity, making this mouse perfect for any gamer looking to move up the power ladder.

In my usual proving grounds of CS:GO, the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed felt nicely responsive with accurate tracking. Its weightier body did mean that some of the larger sweeping movements were perhaps a little more difficult to pull off – but in the grand scheme of things, it isn’t majorly noticeable if you’re more of a casual player.

Moreover, the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed also features dual connectivity, meaning it can connect via either Razer’s marvellously efficient HyperSpeed wireless receiver that offers practically zero latency, or via Bluetooth. Switching between devices is taken care of by a small button on the mouse’s underside; a simple click makes the switch quickly and easily.

Compared to older ‘X HyperSpeed’ mice in Razer’s past lineups – such as 2019’s Basilisk X HyperSpeed – battery life has been improved greatly. With the bundled AA battery, expect to get 235 hours with HyperSpeed, and a whopping 615 hours with Bluetooth.

Software and Lighting

Synapse 3 offers some great customisation

Programming is simple and convenient

Chroma lighting is nowhere in sight

The hallmark of any Razer product worth its salt has to be its software integration and any associated lighting. On this front, the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed delivers on one side of this coin.

Any form of RGB lighting through Razer’s Chroma lighting engine is noticeably absent, rendering half of Synapse 3’s functions pretty much useless. I’m happy to report that what you can do with the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is still rather good, though.

There are a swathe of options available, such as reprogramming the mouse’s seven buttons, switching DPI levels, and even calibrating to any mouse mats you have – even if they aren’t Razer ones. This is particularly handy for maximising any available desk space.

Razer’s software is intuitive to use and its interface looks good, unlike a lot of the competition, although I can’t help but begin to feel that with all its third-party functionality, it’s becoming a little bloated.

Final Thoughts The Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed’s 14,000 DPI sensor provides a nice middle-ground, alongside convenient dual connectivity options and great battery life (especially on Bluetooth). However, what really makes the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed stand out is its signature looks that result in one of the most comfortable mice I’ve ever used. The lack of RGB lighting will annoy some, as will the fact that it’s heavy at 100g with the bundled AA battery inside. Nevertheless, the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is one of the best mid-range mice of 2021. Trusted Score

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and and MOBAs. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as main mouse for over a week. Tested performance on a variety of games. Tested the battery life.

FAQs Is the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed wired or wireless? This is a wireless mouse connecting through either Bluetooth or Razer’s own HyperSpeed wireless dongle. Can you adjust the weight of the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed? Unfortunately, this isn’t possible. Is the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed silent? While not totally silent, this is a pretty quiet mouse.