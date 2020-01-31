Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse Review

Verdict The Scimitar RGB Elite works an absolute treat for MOBA and MMO gamers thanks to its 17 programmable buttons. In addition, the ergonomic design ensures it's delightfully comfortable and the 18,000 DPI sensor makes it super responsive. At £75 it's a very expensive wired gaming mouse, but it's easily worth the price for League of Legends devotees. Pros Infinite programming ability with the 12 side buttons

Super-accurate tracking

Classy design Cons Pretty expensive

Hefty weight

Might be too wide for some

Key Specifications Review Price: £74.99

18,000 DPI optical sensor

12 customisable thumb buttons

Four-zone RGB lighting

On-board hardware profiles

Weight: 122g

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite represents the latest addition to the Scimitar gaming mice range, specifically designed for MMOs and MOBA games.

A £75 price makes this one of the more expensive wired gaming mice, but with an 18,000 DPI sensor and 17 programmable buttons, it might still be a price worth paying.

Related: Best Gaming Mouse 2020

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite design – Buttons galore

The Scimitar RGB Elite sports a matted coating, much like the Roccat Kain 200 AIMO, which makes it both practical and extremely comfortable. It’s a big upgrade on the hard plastic designs found with most rivals. It’s also worth noting that the RGB Elite is a nicely contoured mouse, ensuring a firm grip.

This is a rather weighty mouse at 122g, despite being 25g lighter than its predecessor. The Razer Viper Ultimate, for example, only weighs 74g and arguably has the edge for quick-fire reactions.

The mouse offers 17 programmable buttons, of which 12 sit on the left-hand side. Those who haven’t previously used a mouse with such a generous number of buttons may feel overwhelmed at first. Thankfully, it won’t take more than a few minutes to become accustomed. The two columns of the 12 side buttons are textured to make them easier to find in the heat of battle, which is certainly a nice touch.

The right-hand side of the Scimitar RGB Elite is more traditional, offering a rubberised grip that offsets the matted coating rather pleasantly.

Along with the traditional scroll wheel and clickers, you’ll find two buttons up top which cycles through the DPI levels.

The one criticism I have with the design is that the mouse is perhaps a little too wide to be properly comfortable. But this isn’t something that will afflict all – it comes down to hand size and personal preference.

Related: Best Gaming Keyboard 2020

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite performance – In a league of legends

Corsair’s Scimitar RGB Elite boasts a stellar 18,000 DPI optical sensor. While the maximum sensitivity is likely too much for some, the Scimitar RGB Elite works an absolute charm in fast-paced combat.

Since it’s designed for MMO and MOBA games (such as Dota 2 or League Of Legends), don’t expect too much from the Scimitar RGB Elite for FPS titles such as CS:GO or Battlefield – its 122g weight is a hindrance on snappy gunfire. The Scimitar RGB Elite wouldn’t be my go-to mouse for FPS games, but it’s certainly an option with that 18,000 DPI sensor.

Its the likes of Dota 2 where the Scimitar RGB Elite truly excels. Those 12 programmable buttons on the side offer near-infinite combinations and convenience. I personally found the button placement difficult to navigate at first, but the bundled Allen key makes it easy enough to slide the button array further forward to match your hand position. Moreover, some might find the buttons too small, but the texturing on two columns out of four helps to navigate your thumb.

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite software – Flashy skills

The installation of Corsair’s software is quick and easy, despite a hefty download size. But once you’re in, it couldn’t be simpler to use. It’s stable, with stellar programming ability and some great lighting options.

The ease of programming buttons can be a significant make-or-break factor for mice designed for use with MMO titles, and I’m happy to say that Corsair’s iCue software makes such a task easier than ever.

Out of the box lighting is both crisp and sharp, reminiscent of Razer’s Chroma lighting. The Scimitar RGB Elite features four lighting zones, from the logo to the scroll wheel, as well as a grille by the cable and a side-pod near the buttons on the left.

There’s even an option to calibrate the Scimitar RGB Elite for any given surface, providing extra levels of precision that only add to its value.

Related: Best Gaming Headset 2020

Should you buy the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite?

In terms of your typical gaming mouse specs, the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is up there with some the very best gaming mice, with a super-sensitive optical 18,000 DPI sensor and Omron switches for a clicky punch. But with a hefty weight and high price, this isn’t recommended for FPS gaming.

Thanks to 17 fully programmable buttons, the Scimitar RGB Elite is instead ideal for MOBA and MMO titles, which require you to juggle an arsenal of power-ups and attacks. For this genre of gaming, the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite’ quality is unrivalled.

Only its predecessor – the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB – seems a worthwhile alternative. It’s available at a slightly cheaper price, but comes with the compromise of a heavier design and slightly less responsive sensor. If you want the ultimate MOBA experience, you’re best off plumping for the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite.

Verdict

The Scimitar RGB Elite works an absolute treat for MOBA and MMO gamers thanks to its 17 programmable buttons. In addition, the ergonomic design ensures it’s delightfully comfortable and the 18,000 DPI sensor makes it super responsive.

At £75 it’s a very expensive wired gaming mouse, but it’s easily worth the price if you’re a League of Legends devotees.

Trusted Score



Writer Reece is an up and coming tech writer and blogger with a passion for testing and writing about mechanical keyboards, which he reviews extensively at MechBoards. He's an active member of the Deskthorit…