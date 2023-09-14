Verdict

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is an excellent gaming mouse. It offers a super lightweight frame, as well as an especially snappy sensor, reliable wireless connectivity and fantastic endurance. The lack of RGB may leave some looking elsewhere, though.

Key Features 32K DPI Hero 2 sensor: The G Pro X Superlight 2 features an upgraded sensor compared to its predecessor, with a powerful 32,000 DPI’s worth of sensitivity.

Lightspeed wireless connection: It also connects via Logitech’s excellent Lightspeed USB receiver that also provides an uprated polling rate.

Up to 95 hours battery life: The G Pro X Superlight 2 also provides excellent endurance, especially with no drains, such as RGB lighting.

Introduction

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 represents a major upgrade to one of the best gaming mice of the last few years.

It brings with it everything from an uprated sensor to clever new software tricks, as well as quite the premium price tag at £149/$159/ €169.

That puts it firmly in the frame against the likes of the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition and the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro as one of the most premium mice out there. Whether Logitech can come out on top, though, is a different story.

Design

Zanily lightweight chassis

Minimalistic design looks good

Thoughtful touches, including dongle storage

Following in the footsteps of the original G Pro X Superlight Wireless from a couple of years ago, this second-generation model offers a similar minimalistic look to it that does away with any fancy lighting or rubberised sides in favour of a mean, but simple look. Design flourishes are few and far between, apart from the ‘Superlight’ lettering on the right hand side.

The G Pro X Superlight 2 features some light contouring that makes it especially comfortable to hold, and unlike some other ultralight mice I’ve tested in the past, the chassis isn’t too narrow. As much as my hands are on the smaller side, this felt comfortable to hold, especially with my usual palm grip.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At 60g, it’s also lighter than its predecessor, and one of the lightest mice available today. It’s 10% heavier than Asus’ ultralight option, but it’s still a remarkably low mass if you’re used to heavier mice, like I am. The G Pro X Superlight 2 doesn’t feel cheap, either – usually being so lightweight, these mice can feel a little hollow, but not this one. I’m not necessarily the biggest fan of ultralight mice, but I can see the appeal for the pros – there’s a reason this particular line of mice is a favourite of theirs.

You get minimal buttons with the G Pro X Superlight 2, though. There isn’t one dedicated to changing the DPI, nor for selecting profiles. Logitech has instead decided to give you the buttons you need, as opposed to the ones you want. There’s two mouse buttons, a scroll wheel, two side buttons, and that’s it.

On the underside, it features a selection of PTFE glide pads for smooth control, as well as storage for the bundled USB receiver. Dongle storage is especially nice to see, as a lot of other more premium mice I’ve used skip out on it entirely, which is a shame.

Logitech has also added the benefit of a USB-C port here, upgrading from the age-old Micro USB port from the original model. Its packaging is plastic free, and is comprised majorly of cardboard, in keeping with Logitech’s claim that their G products are carbon neutral.

Performance

32,000 DPI sensor is incredibly powerful

Hybrid mouse buttons feel excellent, if a little loud

Battery life and connectivity are especially solid

The big upgrades with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 are more to do with internal upgrades, as opposed to externally. The headline of these is that it comes with Logitech’s new HERO 2 sensor that’s kitted out with a sensitivity of up to 32,000 DPI. It isn’t the most powerful sensor out there, but remains incredibly powerful.

In testing, 32,000 DPI did take some getting used to, being rather skittish. However, once you get the hang of it, a small flick of the wrist sends you flying around to kill enemies with ease in a quick draw contest in FPS titles. With this in mind, once you get past 12,000 DPI, the differences between mice are blurred, but the G Pro X Superlight 2 is especially accurate and snappy to use.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The mouse buttons on offer use Logitech’s new Lightforce Hybrid Switches. These are hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology that combines the performance of an optical sensor in speed and reliability while providing the crisp response of a mechanical switch, and in testing, felt tactile and fantastic. They are a little loud with a high-pitched click, but are supremely responsive.

The G Pro X Superlight 2 connects via Logitech’s ultra-speedy Lightspeed receiver, and actually features an enhanced wireless polling rate of 2000Hz, compared to more standard 1000Hz on other dongles. This makes it an especially snappy connection with seemingly no latency at all.

As for battery life, Logitech says the G Pro X Superlight 2 should last for up to 95 hours on the receiver on a single charge. There’s nothing else to eat through that, such as RGB lighting, so on a full charge, you’ll be able to get a few weeks’ worth of gaming in before you’ll need to charge things back up. This is also a competitive figure compared to up to 90 hours on the Asus ROG Harpe Ace, and up to 90 hours on the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, too.

The G Pro X Superlight 2 is also compatible with Logitech’s PowerPlay mouse mat (sold separately) which can charge the mouse while you use it. Then, you never have to worry about plugging it in. It is an expensive accessory, but a clever one.

Software and Lighting

Logitech G Hub is seriously powerful

No RGB lighting keeps things simple

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight delivers on one side in the software and lighting department. G Hub was already an excellent piece of software, but it has seen some notable upgrades to add even more functionality.

You can now change DPI on both the X and Y axis, to give different sensitivity depending on the direction you’re moving the mouse in. As well as this, you can also place the G Pro X Superlight 2 next to your existing mouse and it’ll calibrate the DPI, so it feels the same. Sometimes, the same DPI figure can feel different from mouse to mouse, and with this feature, it matches the G Pro X Superlight 2 to your existing mouse, making the switch easier.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a host of preset sensitivity settings based on the genre of game you’re playing, that can also then be fine-tuned in increments of ten to give you as much control over the G Pro X Superlight 2 as you need. As well as this, if you want the mouse switches to be fully optical, you can also toggle this in G Hub. Besides this, you also get the traditional functionality of remapping buttons and the like, giving you one of the most complete marriages between software and hardware I’ve seen in a long time.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 doesn’t feature any RGB lighting, in the name of offering better battery life. It’s not that much of a sore miss, either, as I think it could cheapen the mean looks of this particular offering. The G Pro X Superlight 2 looks excellent without it.

You want a powerful ultralight mouse: The 32K DPI sensor on offer makes the G Pro X Superlight 2 one of the most powerful gaming mouse out there. You want RGB lighting: The lack of RGB lighting on the G Pro X Superlight 2 serves a functional purpose, but if you want some lighting, you may want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The original Logitech G Pro X Superlight from a few years back was already a class leading mouse, but this new second-gen model takes things to another level. Logitech may have stuck with the same chassis by and large as before, but that’s no bad thing. It’s comfortable and contoured just enough to suit my hands, as well as being remarkably light at 60g. The internal upgrades are also worthwhile, with a seriously powerful new sensor, as well as excellent battery life and a brilliant wireless connection over the Lightspeed receiver. The additions to G Hub are also mightily clever, and make this quite the complete package. It is quite expensive, but sits well against the likes of the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition and the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. For my money, the G Pro X Superlight 2 offers the complete package, with a better battery life than the other two, a more comfortable frame, and its clever software. If it isn’t your fancy, though, then check out some of the other reviews we’ve written, or our list of the best gaming mice out that we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as a main mouse for over a weekUsed as a main mouse for over a week Tested performance on a variety of games

FAQs How many hours does the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 last? The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is rated to last for up to 95 hours on a single charge.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery Life Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 95 hrs ›