Verdict

The Logitech G502 X Plus is a fantastic wireless gaming mouse. It’s got one of the most comfortable shapes available, while also providing a snappy sensor and reliable wireless connectivity. If you want an ultralight mouse though, you look elsewhere.

Pros Comfortable shape

Snappy sensor

Intuitive software Cons Heavier weight may not be for some

Only a singular means of connecting wirelessly

Key Features 25K Hero Sensor The G502 X Plus features the same sensor as previous iterations, with a powerful 25,000 DPI option.

Lightspeed wireless connection It also connects via a USB-A wireless receiver for a virtually zero-latency wireless connection.

Long battery life The G502 X Plus can also last for up to 130 hours, with RGB lighting turned off.

Introduction

Logitech has recently updated its all-conquering G502 lineup of mice with a brand new series of entries, and the most exciting of these is the one I’ve got here – the Logitech G502 X Plus.

The G502 lineup has been around since virtually the dawn of time at this point, and they’ve often made for some of the best gaming mice at their respective release points. I’ve also been a big fan of them in the past, so it’s fair to say this G502 X Plus has a lot to live up to before I’ve even started.

Priced at £149.99/$159.99/€169, it is one of the more expensive options out there, aiming for the likes of the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless, Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro and even Logitech’s own G Pro X Superlight 2. This is a particularly stiff area of the market, but the G502 X Plus may have enough to overcome the competition. Let’s take a closer look.

Design

Refined and comfortable shape

Lighter than its predecessor

Intuitive button placement

The G502 has come to have a very recognisable shape in the world of gaming mice, and this G502 X Plus doesn’t deviate. It’s got this gorgeous shaping and contouring to it which makes it a supremely comfortable mouse to use for extended periods, while its rubberised sides add extra support compared to harder plastic shells I’ve encountered in the past.

However, in terms of its overall design, that’s where things have changed. The G502 X Plus offers a much more modern design compared to the previous models – it’s a far cry from the G502 Lightspeed that launched back in 2019. At the time, I praised it for being a comfortable and stylish mouse, but the G502 X Plus takes that to a new level. I think it’s the small strip of RGB across the bottom and the fact that the chassis surfaces have been redesigned so the mouse looks an awful lot smarter.

At 106g, it’s a far cry from being classed as ‘ultralight’, and goes against the grain of what other manufacturers have done with gaming mice as the last few years have roared on. With this in mind, the G502 X Plus is lighter than its predecessor, which sat at 114g without any of its additional weights. Logitech has also done away with the weights here, which is a bit of a shame for those who preferred an even heavier mouse.

Like its predecessor however, the G502 X Plus has a slew of programmable buttons to use, and unlike options from Razer, the button placement makes perfect sense. There’s no DPI switch or connectivity switch on the underside of the mouse, and all buttons are within easy reach on the top and side of the mouse, y’know, where your fingers go.

You get convenient buttons for adjusting the DPI level in five stages, which are located to the left of the left mouse button, while there is also a magnetic and reversible DPI shift on the thumbrest. The G502 X Plus also has the same dual-mode scroll wheel as its predecessor, with options for either resistance-free scrolling or for a more mechanical feeling ratchet option, which is my preference.

The underside, while not home to any buttons, houses the on/off switch, as well as a magnetic compartment for the G502 X Plus’ USB-A wireless receiver. There are also some large PTFE pads which help the G502 X Plus to glide effortlessly across my desk, too.

Performance

Snappy wireless sensor

Tactile hybrid switches

Excellent battery life

The G502 X Plus’ internals have also seen some noteworthy improvements, too. These aren’t necessarily in the form of the sensor, though. It sticks with Logitech’s tried-and-tested Hero sensor, complete with up to 25,600 DPI’s worth of sensitivity.

As the old saying goes, however, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Hero sensor is one of the best I’ve ever used in a gaming mouse, and it’s an excellent pairing with the G502 X Plus. It makes the G502 X Plus a rather excellent gaming mouse to use for FPS titles such as Counter-Strike 2, and it was an especially slick choice when I was trying desperately to kill enemies in a variety of maps.

The G502 X Plus also features Logitech’s excellent Lightforce switches inside, which are a blend of optical and mechanical switches, designed to offer the best of both worlds. They’re tactile under finger, but also rather speedy, and feel fantastic.

Compared to the likes of Razer’s Cobra Pro though, the G502 X Plus’ singular means of wireless connectivity is a bit of a shame. It only works via the Lightspeed USB-A receiver, and has no Bluetooth means of connecting. Nonetheless, the Lightspeed wireless connection is excellent and responsive, as I’ve come to expect from Logitech.

The battery life on offer here is also an upgrade over the previous wireless iteration, with up to 130 hours of battery life with RGB off, which is great. This is over double the G502 Lightspeed’s 60 hours, but intriguingly isn’t the best in the current G502 lineup. For reference, the newer X Lightspeed model offers up to 140 hours of battery life, while losing out on RGB lighting and is slightly lighter. Other than that, the mice are identical.

Software and Lighting

Slick software interface

Excellent programming options and presets

Bright RGB lighting

The G502 X Plus continues its good fortunes with a great combo of software and lighting. G Hub has often been one of the better software suites for peripherals, with a slick interface and easy customisation. With the G502 X Plus, that’s certainly the case.

You get a nice range of options for changing the 5 different DPI stages on a long number line, as well as for programming the mouse buttons with system functions and keyboard shortcuts, macros, app-specific functions in the likes of OBS or Streamlabs, and more. There are also a reasonable amount of RGB presets for the small strip of lighting, and you can also create your own, too.

On that note, the RGB lighting on the G502 X Plus is slick, too. It’s bright and vibrant, and sprawls across the bottom edge of the mouse rather nicely. What seems odd however is that this lighting doesn’t extend to the Logitech G logo, whereas in previous generations the G logo is pretty much all that Logitech has decided to light up. I don’t mind the lack of logo illumination, but it’s a bit odd that it isn’t here as well.

Should you buy it? You want a rather comfortable mouse: The G502 X Plus’ sleek shape makes it an incredibly comfortable gaming mouse and its rubberised sides ensure it’s a great choice for marathon gaming sessions. Buy Now You want a super light mouse: As much as the weight of the G502 X Plus has decreased since its predecessor, it weighs nigh on double what some of the ultra-light mice do. If you want an ultra-light mouse, this isn’t one of them.

Final Thoughts Logitech’s latest and greatest G502 offering, this G502 X Plus, is a mouse worthy of its legendary status. It builds on the legacy of its predecessor and has added improvements where they are welcomed. Its shape is especially comfortable and the mouse looks a lot sleeker than its predecessor while shaving a few grams off its weight. While its sensor hasn’t been upgraded, the 25K DPI on offer in the G502 X Plus is still plentiful, and it’s a great all-round gaming mouse. This becomes especially apparent when paired with the excellent endurance at up to 130 hours, the solid wireless connectivity, and the smattering of classy RGB on the chassis. It may not be as light or powerful as the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro or SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless for instance, but the G502 X Plus is perhaps a better all-round choice with that comfortable shape, speedy sensor and classy RGB lighting that offers a lot for the hefty outlay. For more options though, feel free to check out our list of the best gaming mice. Trusted Score

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as a main mouse for over a week Tested performance on a variety of games

FAQs How much does the Logitech G502 X Plus weigh? The Logitech G502 X Plus weighs 106g, which is 8g less than its predecessor.