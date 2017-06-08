Sony E3 Press Conference 2017: Everything you need to know

E3 2017 is almost here, and that means all the big companies are gearing up to showcase a catalogue of fantastic games and exciting new announcements. The usual big hitters are present and accounted for, including Sony and its impressive line-up on PS4.

With Sony’s E3 press conference on the horizon, we’ve compiled everything we expect and would love to see, including all the info you might need below. Here's what you need to know:

Sony E3 Press Conference Time – When is it?

Sony’s annual presser is set to take place on June 12 at 6pm PT/9pm ET/2am BST. We’ll be covering the big event as it happens so be sure to bookmark this page!

Sony E3 Press Conference Livestream – Where can I watch it?

You can catch the conference across a variety of different websites, such as Sony’s YouTube, Twitch, and through the PlayStation Blog.

Sony E3 Press Conference Games – What we expect to see

The Japanese giant has had a very impressive 2017 thus far, with the likes of Gravity Rush 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Nioh, and NieR: Automata joining the PS4’s growing library.

Despite firing off plenty of shots already this year, there's plenty left waiting for E3. At the top of our list is The Last of Us Part 2, the sequel to Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece. First shown off during PlayStation Experience 2016 with a gorgeously bleak CG teaser, it’s about time we caught a glimpse of how Ellie’s new outing actually plays.

Next up is Days Gone, yet another end-of-the-world title that appears to blend Sons of Anarchy with The Walking Dead. Sony Bend’s PS4 debut impressed last year with a fantastic demo, and we’d love to see more of how it takes advantage of PS4 Pro.

We also expect to see more of Detroit: Become Human, Spider-Man, and Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy. Oh, and a little peek at God of War wouldn’t go amiss, either.

Sony E3 Press Conference Wishlist – What we want to see

We'd love to see some actual gameplay of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding. So far, we've seen a couple of brilliantly weird teaser trailers. Now it's time we see the innovative developer’s next big thing in action.

With Farpoint now out in the wild, the PlayStation VR well is beginning to run dry. With any luck, Sony has a high-profile exclusive or two coming to the platform in the coming months. Something that makes use of the recently implemented Aim Controller certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Remember when Square Enix announced the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake back at E3 2015? We do, and we’ve hardly heard a peep from the project since. This year’s conference would be the perfect opportunity for the upcoming remake to make a massive splash. Perhaps we’ll even hear something about Shenmue 3 and Kingdom Hearts 3.

What’s on your wishlist for E3 this year? Let us know in the comments.