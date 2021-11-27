Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Here’s why I’ll be hunting for a Razer Blade on Cyber Monday

OPINION: If like me you’re one of the multitude of people yet to find their perfect Black Friday deal, you’re likely feeling a lingering sense of fomo.

Over the past few years I’ve always prided myself on finding at least one jaw-dropping Black Friday deal. Last year it was a Smeg Blender, the year before a heavily discounted Samsung SSD.

But this year I’ve come up empty. Despite there being cracking discounts I haven’t pulled the trigger on any of the deals I’ve seen, despite really needing a new laptop

Fortunately we’ve still got Cyber Monday ahead of us, and I’m hoping we will see more Razer Blade laptop deals appear.

Why do I want a Razer laptop? First off, because the Blade series is awesome. Check out our review of the latest Razer Blade 14, which also won the Best Gaming Laptop category at our 2021 awards. The devices always have wonderfully premium metal designs packed with powerhouse components.

The only downside is that they carry very premium, almost Apple-level, prices and are very rarely discounted. But this Cyber Monday I think that may change, as all signs suggest this is the perfect time for Razer to discount some of its older Blade Stealth and Blade Pro laptops.

But with Intel Alder Lake laptop CPUs expected to arrive in 2022, the firm is certain to have new versions of its Blade series in the works. This means the older, but still awesome, variants currently out are coming to the end of their life cycle.

As a result, Razer and retailers are going to be eager to move any remaining stock they have of them. This combination of factors leaves me certain we’ll see at least one cracking discount on a Razer Blade this Cyber Monday.

The only question is which one? I’m personally hoping for a Blade 15. I reviewed the laptop earlier this year and gave a 4/5 recommended score. Highlights included great speakers, powerful RTX 30-series gaming performance and a wonderfully tough metal design. My only quibble was the high price.

But for other people, a discount to the smaller and lighter Blade Stealth will also be welcome. This is Razer’s ultra-portable line, making it a great choice for casual gamers who want a regular looking, satchel friendly laptop.

For prosumers, the Blade Pro 17 will also be a compelling option, offering a larger, better calibrated screen for creative work.

Whichever Razer you prefer, I wish you luck in securing yourself a gaming laptop during the Cyber Monday deals.

Ctrl+Alt+Delete is our weekly computing-focussed opinion column where we delve deeper into the world of computers, laptops, components, peripherals and more. Find it on Trusted Reviews every Saturday afternoon.