Intel Alder Lake is confirmed to be the 12th generation of Intel Core processors, succeeding the current Rocket Lake generation of Intel chips.

Alder Lake will feature hybrid architecture, utilising a combination of Golden Cove high-performance cores and Gracemont power-saving cores. This is a similar design approach to Apple’s M1 processor.

The upcoming Alder Lake processor was initially confirmed to use a 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process, but Intel has since rebranded this as ‘Intel 7’.

Intel suggests Alder Lake will have the company’s best performance per watt yet, although is yet to provide any more specifics on performance.

Keep scrolling down for everything you need to know about Intel Alder Lake, including price, release date, specs and even some ‘leaked’ benchmark results.

Release date

Intel previously confirmed that Alder Lake will launch in the second half of 2021, but hasn’t narrowed down that date any further just yet.

With lots of supposed leaks starting to emerge, it looks like Alder Lake is still on track to launch before the end of the year, with November being suggested as a likely launch window.

Price

Intel Alder Lake will be available as both a desktop processor and a mobile CPU for laptops. There’s no pricing details for the desktop chips right now, but we expect them to be around the same price as previous generations.

As for laptops, that all depends on the manufacturers that will be housing the new Intel chips, as you won’t be able to buy the mobile processors separately.

Specs

So far, the main thing we know about Intel Alder Lake is that it will be using hybrid architecture, with a mix of both high-performance and high-efficiency cores. This is similar to Apple’s M1 chip, allowing Intel to prioritise battery life for applicable systems.

Intel has also confirmed it will use an Intel 7 process (aka 10nm Enhanced SuperFin), which apparently offers an approximate 10% to 15% improvements for performance per watt compared to the previous generation.

Intel Alder Lake will also support DDR5 memory for desktop PCs and LPDDR5 memory for laptops. The new Intel chips will also use a new LGA 1700 socket. Intel Xe will once again be used as the GPU architecture.

That’s all we know from Intel, but what about from leaks and the rumour mill? Reports suggest Alder Lake will max out at 16 cores (combination of 8 performance cores and 8 high-efficiency cores). Alder Lake will also apparently only be able to hit 24 threads, with the energy-efficient cores being single-thread.

Of course, this can’t be confirmed just yet, so don’t take anything for gospel until Intel officially unveils the new processors. We’ve chased the company for more information and will update this article the moment we hear back.

Benchmarks

Intel Alder Lake is not officially available just yet, and there are no review samples currently available, so we do not have any benchmark results to share.

However, HotHardware has spotted that Twitter user @oneRaichu has claimed to be in possession of an Intel Core i9-12900K QS (qualification sample) processor and has put it through numerous benchmark tests.

When putting the processor through the Cinebench R20 benchmark, Twitter user @oneRaichu claims this processor hit 810 in the Single Thread test and 11,600 in the Multi Thread test.

HotHardware revealed that these scores surpassed the benchmark results of the AMD Ryzen 5950X, which is an impressive feat considering it features 16 cores and 32 threads.