 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Razer Blade 14 is 2021’s Best Gaming Laptop

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Razer Blade 14 has been crowned the year’s Best Gaming Laptop at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Blade 14 shook off stiff competition from the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021), Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE and Gigabyte AORUS 17G (2021) to win the category.

The device is one of the finest we’ve ever tested with reviewer Mike Jennings awarding it an impressive 4.5/5. Highlights include a superb, subtle design, excellent 1440p gaming performance and one of the best high refresh rate screens available on a gaming laptop.

As Jenning said in his Razer Blade 14 review:

“The Blade 14 is the latest flagship gaming notebook from Razer. It aims to offer gamers powerhouse performance, in a form factor that’s thin and light enough to fit to be used on the go. The Razer Blade 14 proves itself to be eminently portable, and it includes top hardware. Highlights include lashings of gaming and productivity power alongside a great screen and solid keyboard.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards are an annual event celebrating the best tech our experts have tested and the most interesting brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. The event is split into Editor’s Choice and Reader Voted categories.

The Editor’s Choice Award winners are chosen by the team of tech experts at Trusted Reviews. Each decision is based on how the product performed during testing, our real world experience using it and how it compares to the competition.

The Awards are being run as a purely digital event this year, due to safety concerns stemming from the ongoing pandemic.

Make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners each morning, following the below schedule.

You might like…

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best Gaming Laptops in 2021

Best Gaming Laptops in 2021

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Jade King 9 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.