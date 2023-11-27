Pixel 6a is less than $100 at Walmart right now

If you’re looking for an incredible bargain on an Android 14 handset, Walmart is offering a great deal on the Pixel 6a.

The Walmart Cyber Monday sales has a Pixel 6a for just $99.98 right now, which is half-off compared to the regular asking price. The phone was $449 when it came out around 18-months ago, so soak up the savings.

Pixel 6a Cyber Monday deal is under $100 The Pixel 6a is a great bargain option, and even more attractive with a commitment-free contract on Straight Talk wireless. Walmart

This is a pre-paid phone that’s locked to the Straight Talk wireless. Once you’ve purchased you’ll need to activate the phone on the plan of your choice. Best of all, there’s no need to sign up for a long term contract. If you activate your line on the Gold or Premium plans ($55 or $65), you’ll get a free subscription to Walmart+.

Coverage is provided by the Verizon network, meaning you’ll get access to some of America’s fastest and most reliable 5G speeds.

As for the phone itself, the Pixel 6a is the company’s 2022 mid-range handset. It has a 6.1-inch display, and many will enjoy the lovely small form factor. There’s a reliable camera for the price and access to the brand new Android 14 software, with a clean version unencumbered by a custom user interface.

There are also two strong 12-megapixel cameras and the ability to benefit from Google’s excellent photo processing tech. The internals remain capable, thanks to the Tensor chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Our reviewer gave it a 4-star score from a possible five in an updated review. He concluded: “The Pixel 6a is a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. It isn’t as revolutionary as other A-series handsets we’ve seen, but it remains a great phone in 2023 for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets. The only real complications are the introduction of the Pixel 7a and the fact the upgraded Pixel 6 can now be found at quite a discount.”

This is an excellent deal for the Pixel 6a handset, and here are some of the other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still available.

