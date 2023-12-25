Verdict

Introduction

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been reshaped, reformed and reinvented several times since it was first introduced to the world back in June 2017.

Now six years on, Game Pass is split into two products: Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One as well as PC Game Pass for those on Windows. This combines together – along with EA Play, the ability to stream via the cloud on console or mobile and lots of extra deals and discounts – to make Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The two things that have made Game Pass such a winning formula are the price and the vast number of quality games available to download and play at any time. That’s not changed – in fact, it’s only getting better.

Pricing

Prices starts from £12.99/$16.99 per month

All Access bundles in an Xbox console too

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes in at a price of £12.99/$16.99 per month, which for the amount you get in return is extremely competitive. It’s a deal so good that if you’re on a fixed budget or a teenager with a monthly allowance, I’d dedicate it all to this. The treasure trove that awaits behind this entry free is simply the best in the market. A £1/$1 trial for 14 days is also available.

Xbox All Access is another great option that gets you an Xbox Series S console (512 GB) and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at £21.99/$24.99 a month. This can be upgraded to an Xbox Series S (1GB) for £22.99 or even an Xbox Series X for £31.99/$34.99 a month. The options for different payment plans are huge in this day and age, considering many of us shudder at the thought of shelling out over £400/$500 in one go.

Games

Access to over 400 games

Xbox and Bethesda games available from day one

Activision games to arrive in the future

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to over 400 games (467 to be precise, at the time of writing) from the world of Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks to EA Play and Riot Games with plenty of top-quality indies thrown in for good measure.

Credit: Microsoft

Many of these can be played via Cloud support. It can’t be understated how impressive this collection is, one that will only improve now that Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard. With so much to play and the catalogue being regularly updated, you will never run out of things to play.

Some of the highlights include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, It Takes Two, Minecraft, Valorant, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Cocoon, Lies of P, Solar Ash, League of Legends, Deathloop and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Performance

Game Pass performance is great for downloaded games

Cloud Gaming can have very long waiting times

Requires fast internet speeds for optimal cloud performance

Utilising a 67.9 Mbps download speed and 5.39 Mbps upload speed (that’s close to the average in the UK), I’ve been testing the Xbox network through the console over a two-week period and online multiplayer works extremely well.

Dips in frame rate or latency issues are rare, meaning you can be rest assured when playing fast-paced titles like Apex Legends or Call of Duty that your gameplay won’t be hampered.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The same can’t be said for cloud gaming. The main benefit flaunted for use of the technology is being able to jump into a game immediately, without needing to download and install it to your console.

The reality is a far cry from this. My experience differed depending on what time of the day I decided to play. For instance, if I booted a game up during an afternoon midweek, I would get into a game pretty instantaneously. On the other hand, if I tried the same on a Sunday evening or any other time when most were at work, the wait times were incredibly long.

My average time during these sessions came to 32 minutes. That’s not good enough. That’s half an hour of game time lost. Many people only get that amount of time to play games, so having to wait that long is simply not an option. I get that it’s in beta stage, but don’t sell it under your top tier if so.

Performance was all over the place too when I finally got in. Single-player experiences like Batman: Arkham Knight were pretty passable, bringing about decent picture quality all things considered.

But anything multiplayer was unplayable. A match of FIFA at one point looked like a CRT TV from the 90s with the number of wavelengths drowning the image.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s worth noting that Xbox recommends 5ghz for a solid connection, however, as many parts of the UK don’t have strong internet capacities, this technology is still not viable for many.

Streaming via remote play is impressive, though again requires a stable internet connection. Playing Starfield on the go is very cool, mind.

Software

UI can feel a little clunky

Game Pass Ultimate is easy to set up

Play Later list to keep track of your backlog.

I’ve never been a fan of the Xbox’s UI, which at best can feel a little disorganised and at best can feel like a Picasso painting. It’s clunky and crashes more often than I’d like as well. It’s weird how Xbox Game Pass doesn’t have an entry on the left-hand navigation bar in the Microsoft Store either, though there is one in the Home menu.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Setting up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is straightforward and takes no time at all. Head to the store, sign up/redeem your code and everything is unlocked. Once in, you can either choose to download a game or jump in via cloud gaming (if the option is available). A nice touch here is a way to curate a ‘Play Later’ list to keep track of your backlog.

Aside from the masses of games accessible under the service, there are some additional bonuses: in-game currency, skins and limited subscriptions to the likes of Crunchy Roll and Discord Nitro. It’s nothing special, and I’d argue what’s offered here is the equivalent of what is offered to PS Plus subscribers at its lowest tier.

Final Thoughts Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the gold standard for video game subscription services in terms of its primary offerings: video games. There is so much here for so little in exchange, making all of its competitors severely lacking in comparison. Having the option to play Xbox or Bethesda games on the day they release cannot be understated, with anyone on a budget surely having to opt for this subscription service. Sure, cloud gaming might not be there yet but that’s a small blemish on what is undoubtedly a fantastic package. Trusted Score

FAQs What does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate include? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to a regularly updated library of 400-plus games, as well as the ability to cloud stream, play on mobile and play Xbox and Bethesda exclusive games the same day they release. How much is 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is priced at £12.99 a month, so that’s £311.76 for 24 months. Another option is to get a console via Xbox All Access at £21.99 a month which throws in 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This equals to £527.76 which is a saving of £33.99 if you purchase the console at its £249.99 RRP.