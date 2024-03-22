Verdict

The Logitech G Pro X 2 arrives as one of the very best options for PC or PlayStation 5 gamers. It’s built to an incredibly high standard and is extremely easy to use. Best of all, and most importantly, it cranks out extremely high-quality sound, and has a really creditable microphone, for an excellent all-round package.

Pros Fantastic build quality

Superb sound

Really solid microphone Cons A little heavy

Mic is removable rather than retractable

Key Features Great accurate sound Immersive experiences and precise competitive play.

Quality materials Well-made headset that feels premium to match its price, and its durability is reassuring.

Good controls Volume wheel and mute button make the headset easy to use.

Introduction

The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed is the latest fruit to spring from the brand’s exciting gaming effort, and it’s an intriguing premium option for gamers.

For the longest time, Logitech’s G Pro headsets have been some of the most reliable sources of value anywhere on the market – the standard wired version was a brilliant choice for years without needing much refinement. Still, refine it Logitech has, over time and with some nice attention lavished on the wireless versions. Let’s dive into my review of its latest.

Design and Features

Similar design to previous model

Top-tier build quality

Updated on-board controls

Telling the difference between the first Logitech G Pro X wireless headset and this new version is a major challenge. It follows the exact same basic template laid down by the wired G Pro years ago, meaning that its earcups and cushions look almost exactly the same as the older version.

There are subtle changes to the headband, though, and the onboard controls are slightly different, too, although the weight hasn’t changed in any substantial way.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This means that if you liked the look of previous Logi Pro X headsets, you’ll doubtless be just as impressed by this entry. It’s a classy and pared back design that emphasises material quality and uses a lot of metal to that effect.

That makes for a solid feeling that suggests it’ll be durable, and that’s backed up by stylish packaging that includes both a carrying or storage pouch and a change of earpads in case you prefer a velour finish rather than the default leatherette.

Both are extremely comfortable thanks to memory foam inserts, and I was able to happily use the Pro X 2 for hours at a time without any discomfort – although the headset is far from the lightest we’ve tested. Still, it’s about on par for a premium headset and weighs a very similar amount to, for example, the excellent SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If I have any issue with the design of the headset it probably comes down to the microphone. So many comparable headsets have microphones that flip or slide away when not in use, and that’s really handy since it makes it way harder to lose your mic. The Pro X 2 doesn’t follow suit, though, and instead has a fully removable mic, which is a slight shame.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Logitech offers a simple set of features and that, unfortunately, means no active noise cancelling (ANC). At £250, this isn’t a required inclusion, since it typically graces more premium options, but it would have been a nice bonus.

Still, passive isolation is pretty good, so you won’t be hearing everything around you as clear as day once the headset’s on.

In terms of connectivity, the Logitech G Pro X 2 offers three options, the brand’s Lightspeed connectivity option (enabled by an included USB-A dongle), Bluetooth and a 3.5mm wired connection. Lightspeed enables a stable connection up to 30 meters as well as the long 50 hours of battery life.

Sound and Microphone

50mm drivers

Can get extremely loud

Impressive bass and accuracy

The Pro X 2’s greatest strength alongside its build quality is the sound it pumps out – it has generous 50mm drivers that impressed with both their power and precision.

Volume can get up to ear-crunchingly loud levels for those who want it, with the onboard dial making it really easy to adjust this on the fly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Testing the headset across a few types of game proved its versatility. Call of Duty: Warzone’s unreliable audio can be a bane, but I found the Pro X 2 made it far more straightforward to interpret footsteps and shots than the alternatives I tried.

It was just as at home in the dripping atmosphere of Ultros’ side-scrolling action, while the fist-pumping musical beats of Hi-Fi Rush were really well realised, too.

Bass response can’t match a soundbar with a subwoofer hooked up, but for a headset it’s really strong, and explosions and gunfire both have the punching thump that you’d hope for – Helldivers 2 sounds particularly emphatic through the Pro X 2.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Turning to the microphone, it passed all my tests with very solid pickup and performance, and decent noise-cancelling of background noise. You’ll come across nice and clearly in party chats, and you won’t be that phantom heavy-breather muddying up everyone’s audio streams, either.

Software

Works with Logitech G Hub on PC

The dongle included with the headset makes for easy connections to a PC or console, but for those who want it Logitech’s smooth G Hub software is an optional extra. Downloading this program will give you access to a few extra controls, including all-important EQ settings that are super useful for those who want to customise their sound.

Best of all, after a recent software update you can save these EQ settings to work on a PS4 or PS5 connection, something plenty of other headsets can’t match.

Microphone adjustments like a sidetone setting and pick-up levels are also present and correct, making for an impressive software experience.

Should you buy it? You want a clean and simple headset made well The Logitech G Pro X 2 is such a well-made headset, one that feels great and oozes quality, including ace sound. Buy Now You want ANC in the package The biggest miss of the Logitech G Pro X 2 is noise-cancelling, something that (implemented well) would elevate it even further.

Final Thoughts When you test a lot of headsets, one of the biggest markers of quality is when one tempts you away from your personal best gaming headset – your default pick, so to speak. That remains the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for me, but I’ve rarely drawn out my testing so long as I did for the Logitech Pro X 2, since I was having such a comfortable and easy time with it. It’s a great-sounding headset that feels almost as good as my regular pick, while undercutting it by £80. But, if you’re after something at a cheaper price than this one, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a solid budget headset. The biggest miss is the lack of ANC and that removable rather than stowable microphone, but if your budget for some premium headset tops out at exactly £250, this is an extremely persuasive option from Logitech. If you’re looking for ANC and happen to be a PS5 player, then the Inzone Buds are a strong pick. The G Pro X 2 feels and sounds excellent, and the build quality and materials both suggest it should stand the test of time, too. For serious competitive play it’s also worth considering the excellent AceZone A-Spire. But, the G Pro X 2 remains a top-tier all-rounder for most gamers. Trusted Score

FAQs Is there software to manage the Logitech G Pro X 2? Yes – on PC you can use the Logitech G Hub to customise options if you choose.