Verdict

The Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro is a great wired gaming controller. It’s comfortable in hand and responsive across the board with a convenient modular design for attaching accessories. However, its wired connection feels quite dated in 2024.

Pros Comfortable to hold

Modular customisation is quick and easy

Plug and play Cons Wired connectivity feels dated

Not as supportive as other controllers

Key Features Swappable thumbsticks: The eSwap X 2 Pro features hot-swappable attachments for both thumbsticks and D-Pad.

Xbox/PC compatibility: It is also compatible with both PC and Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series X and S.

USB-C wired connection: The eSwap X2 Pro also connects via a USB-C to USB-A cable.

Introduction

The Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro is the brand’s latest modular gaming controller that aims to build on the successes of previous efforts to offer an all-conquering wired option for both Xbox and PC.

Following in the footsteps of the eSwap XR Pro puts this new variant in good stead, and at £169.99/$169.99, it’s also comparatively well priced against previous options I’ve tested and also own including the lovely Xbox Elite Series 2, and the base configuration of the Scuf Instinct Pro.

Whether Thrustmaster’s latest option is capable of making it onto the list of the best game controllers we’ve tested in the past, however, remains to be seen. I’ve put it under some intense scrutiny to find out more.

Design

Mean looks

Comfortable, taller chassis

USB-C port is perhaps the only notable upgrade

The Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro initially doesn’t stray too far from its Forza-centric sibling, and its predecessor, the original XR Pro. It’s a much chunkier controller than the competition with a taller stature and increasingly rugged aesthetic that’s a far cry from more curved choices from Microsoft and Scuf. The taller frame can take some getting used to, and gives the eSwap X 2 Pro a look that’s not too dissimilar from the one that shipped with the old Sega Dreamcast.

Unlike the likes of the Scuf Instinct Pro, however, the eSwap X 2 Pro does without any form of rubber on the rear for extra comfort and support, instead sticking entirely with a plastic shell. This would have been a nice touch for longer gaming sessions, but the eSwap X 2 Pro is still a comfortable controller to use with a shape that conforms well to the hand.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Its black and gold accented styling with an ‘XO’ textured finish on the triggers and controller’s front plate looks excellent, and fits in well with the overall looks of black Xbox consoles and meaner-looking gaming PCs. The eSwap X 2 Pro in this configuration, though, may not pair too well with a standard issue Xbox Series S and its white chassis, but it is nonetheless compatible. The eSwap X 2 Pro looks smart, that’s for sure.

As with the eSwap XR Pro, the eSwap X 2 Pro features modular thumbsticks and a D-Pad with a hot swappable system where the modules can be taken out and moved around at will. This no-assembly-required execution is mighty convenient, and while the modules are held in with strong magnets, they can still be taken out with a reasonable amount of force. It is also possible to attach different thumbsticks to the modules as they simply screw off – Thrustmaster includes a pair of non-recessed options in the box for this, which is handy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thrustmaster’s latest entry also features a wide range of the other accoutrements I’ve come to expect from pro grade controllers, including remappable rear buttons and lockable triggers for instant actuation that’s similar to mouse clicks. The eSwap X 2 Pro also features the same mechanical switches beneath the main ABXY cluster of buttons, which feel especially similar to the main left and right buttons on a mouse with a low-profile travel and tactile feedback.

Round the back is where the first real refinement is, as Thrustmaster has replaced the ageing Micro USB connector on the eSwap X 2 Pro with a much more up-to-date USB-C port. The cable included has also seen its connector changed, but it retains the same three-metre length which is useful if you’re going to be using the eSwap X 2 Pro across the room from your Xbox.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Its packaging is also the same as previous entries, and while Thrustmaster hasn’t made any specific environmental claims here, the eSwap X 2 Pro is packaged well in a cardboard box with foam protecting the controller. There is a free Game Pass Ultimate trial code inside, too.

Performance

Responsive inputs

Plentiful vibration, and toned down from its predecessor

Solid compatibility, but at the expense of wires

In testing the Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro with a selection of games, including Forza Motorsport and Call of Duty World War II, it revealed itself to be a responsive controller in terms of both button presses and its vibrations. On that latter point, the vibrations on the older eSwap XR Pro were quite jarring at times, and it seems as if Thrustmaster has toned it down with this new model. While they are still strong, they’re less jarring as I ran over kerbs, or crashed into a wall when running laps of Silverstone on the latest Forza Motorsport.

The standard issue Xbox button layout was familiar and pleasant to use for extended periods, while the buttons on the reverse of the controller were within easy reach. Its textured analogue sticks were responsive, as were the main mechanical buttons. However, the D-Pad felt a little cheaper than the rest of the buttons on the front of the eSwap X 2 Pro, even if its buttons are also mechanical.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Booting up Call of Duty World War II revealed the benefit of the lockable triggers, offering snappier inputs that allowed for more responsive gunplay. However, the standard config of these triggers feels as if they have shorter travel than competitors, meaning the lockable state doesn’t feel too different. I’m still grateful for their inclusion, and they certainly made a difference to me attempting to pepper enemies with bullets.

Compatibility here is excellent with simple plug-and-play operation with both my Xbox Series X and Windows gaming PC. That’s the advantage of a wired gaming controller, as it prevents any faffing around with pairing. However, there’s something that feels a little out of date about the eSwap X 2 Pro using a wired connection, given other pro-grade controllers have moved solely to a wireless setup.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want modular customisation Where the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 Pro shines is with its convenient, modular way of swapping out thumbsticks and the D-Pad. If you fancy trying it, this is the controller for you. Buy Now You want a wireless controller As much as the Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro is fantastic, similarly priced options tend to ditch the cable. If you want less unsightly dangly wires, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro may well be a refinement over its predecessor, but it brings with it some welcome quality-of-life functions including both a USB-C connection and toned-down (but still plentiful) vibrations. The modular design for swapping bits in and out is also clever, especially with screw-in thumbsticks of varying sizes. It makes the customisation process a lot easier than other controllers which require some assembly or removal of other bits before you can change things. It’s also comfortable to hold, although the lack of any rubberised support leaves it behind the likes of the Scuf Instinct Pro. The big thing with the eSwap X2 Pro though against the likes of Scuf’s option and the Xbox Elite Series 2 is the fact it’s wired. Microsoft’s own option is similar in price to the eSwap X2 Pro, and offers arguably wider customization, with a sleeker shape, and the benefit of a seamless wireless connection. While Thrustmaster’s option is a good one, it is overshadowed by its rivals. For more options, check out our list of the best game controllers we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every game controller we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres. We also check the controller’s software support and battery life if applicable. We used as our main controller for at least a week. Played a variety of games to test all the features. Tested on both Xbox and PC.

FAQs What platforms does the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 Pro work with? The eSwap X2 Pro works with Xbox and PC.