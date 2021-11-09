Android 12 has started rolling out to smartphones, starting with Google’s own Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But, what about Realme phones?

Realme phones actually run their own software based on the Android operating system. It’s called Realme UI. This year, the UI will be in its third iteration with Realme UI 3.0 taking notes from the latest major Android update, Android 12.

Take a look at the video below to see all of the upgrades rolling out with Realme UI 3.0:

When is Android 12 coming to Realme phones?

When you get Realme UI 3.0/Android 12 will depend on which phone you have. Thankfully, Realme has already shared its full roadmap for the Early Access version of the UI so you can check when to expect the software update to land on your device.

Of course, this is only the Early Access version, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the stable release. However, this roadmap does bode well for all of the phones on the list and we’d expect the full version to roll out in a similar order.

The Early Access version will also give you the opportunity to try all the new Realme UI 3.0 and Android 12 features out ahead of the crowd.

First up for Early Access is the Realme GT 5G, which we saw get Realme UI 3.0 back in October. Other Realme phones will receive the update as follows.

December 2021:

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme 8 Pro

Q1 2022:

Q2 2022: