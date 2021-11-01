Android 12 has officially begun rolling out across smartphones, with Google’s own Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro first in line for the update. So, what about Asus Zenfone range? Read on to find out when Android 12 is coming to your Zenfone.

Like many manufacturers, Asus has its own UI based on the Android operating system – ZenUI.

The UI is currently in its eighth iteration with ZenUI 8 having come out alongside the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip earlier in 2021. Because it launched before the Android 12 release, ZenUI 8 is still based on last year’s Android 11 but that doesn’t mean a small number of phones won’t be getting the update.

Here’s when Android 12 will be coming to your Asus Zenfone…

When is Android 12 coming to Asus Zenfones?

Asus recently announced its Android 12 plans for both the Zenfone and the ROG lines, with a promise that the update will be arriving on the Zenfone 8 series as early as December 2021. The Zenfone 7 series will follow in the first half of 2022.

Unfortunately, Asus has already picked out the Zenfone 8 users that’ll be taking part in its Android 12 beta programe so you probably won’t be able to sign up to join now.

Asus also made no mention of previous Zenfones, including the Zenfone 6, in its announced. This means that, unless Asus quietly rolls out the software to these older phones, some users could be left out of luck for this update.

Below is the list of Zenfones we know will be getting Android 12:

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Asus Zenfone 8

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Asus Zenfone 7

Zenfone has also announced that several of its gaming phones will be getting the upgrade, including the ROG Phone 5 series in the first quarter of 2022 and the ROG Phone 3 in the first half of 2022.