First Impressions

Introduction

The Pixel 6 has had a launch unlike any other phone I can remember, with Google revealing just about every facet of the device over the past few months as a slow drip feed of information.

Pair that with the excessive number of leaks, including all that Google itself has divulged, and there’s very little we didn’t know about this phone ahead of its actual release.

But that phone’s launch is now finally here and the Google Pixel 6 will be available to buy from 28 October. I’ve had both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in my hands for the past few days, and while a full review of both devices will come later, I will say that they certainly make a good first impression.

Sporting a new look, a chip designed to Google’s spec, and a completely new camera sensor – plus a very tempting price – the search engine giant might be onto a winner here.

See below for Pixel 6 pricing. The phone will be available from October 28 in the UK. We’ll update this when we know more regional details. ‹ UK RRP USA RRP Pixel 6 £599 $599 Pixel 6 Pro £849 $849 ›

Design and screen

6.4-inch OLED display

90Hz Smooth Display

Completely new design

When Google first unveiled the Pixel 6 in August, I was taken aback by quite how different it looked from other Pixel phones, especially in some of the more colourful hues.

From a number of angles it looks very much like a Samsung phone, but flip it over and the distinctive visor on the back marks it out from the crowd.

It’s strange that Google has opted for a glossy glass rear when the matte finish seems to be the wiser route to take. The Pixel 6 is prone to pick up fingerprints, and I’m not a massive fan of the finish.

Another odd design choice is the positioning of the volume keys, which sit immediately below the power button. Even though I’ve only had this phone a few days, I’ve hit the volume key instead of the power button countless times. Here’s hoping that this changes as I use the device over a longer period.

With all that said, the Pixel 6 is still an attractive phone. The sides have this industrial matte finish while the visor covering the duo of camera sensors is easier on the eyes than a huge camera bump.

The phone comes with an IP68 rating, which guards against any water-based accidents, and the glass back allows for wireless charging. These are two features that aren’t a dead-cert on handsets at this price.



One of the notable design differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the latter’s curving screen. The regular Pixel 6, on the other hand, has a more traditional flat panel – which I actually tend to prefer.

The screen on both models is decent – but those who want the very best display should opt for the Pro model. The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch HDR OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner (that’s the first time we’ve seen this on a Pixel phone), a refresh rate that can switch between 60 and 90Hz, and a 1080p resolution. While these specs aren’t anything special, in practice they translate to an excellent screen with punchy colours and excellent viewing angles.

Performance and battery life

Tensor chipset from Google

8GB RAM

4600mAh battery with Qi charging

One of the most interesting parts of the Pixel 6 is the new chipset. Instead of the usual Qualcomm SoC (system-on-chip) you’d typically find in a Pixel phone (or any other Android handset, for that matter), the Pixel 6 is powered by Google’s own Tensor silicon.

Rumours suggest Tensor is built by Samsung, and is similar to one of the Korean brand’s Exynos chips. However, it also features a number of elements that Google has been refining over the years, including AI and ML (machine learning). Tensor should give Google more control over the phone and it’s likely one of the reasons that the search giant is now promising a minimum of five years of security updates. Paired with the Tensor SoC is the Titan M2 co-processor, which covers all the security aspects of the phone.

Tensor appears to be an impressive chip, although I’ll need longer with the phone to evaluate its performance next to other devices. More importantly, it will be interesting to see how the chip impacts other aspects of the phone’s performance, such as camera processing. The majority of phones these days – even the best mid-range and best cheap ones – will be more than fast enough for most people; it’s how they use a chip’s skills in other areas that will determine how good they are in use.

The Pixel 6 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Note that there’s no way to up that amount, so choose wisely.

Another highlight of the Pixel 6 is the version of Android 12 it’s running. Android 12 and the Material You theming engine is a step up in terms of the look of the software, and it does feel new and fresh. Icons and default apps now mimic the colours of your wallpaper, while there are a number of redesigned widgets that look great – in particular, I’m a fan of the updated clock. It’s just a shame there are so few of these new widgets from Google itself.

Android 12 will of course be available on older Pixel phones (and other Android devices, although don’t expect the same features everywhere), but it does feel it has been designed for these Pixel phones specifically.

It’s far too early to make a judgement about battery life, so I’ll focus on the specs for now. There’s a 4600mAh battery that can be charged up at 30W – although you’ll need to provide your own charger. Google says that if you use its own 30W plug, you’ll get 30% in 30 minutes. There’s also a new wireless Pixel Stand that can charge at 21W.

Camera

Two cameras on the back

8MP camera around the front

Completely new sensor for a Google Pixel

The final part of the Pixel 6 jigsaw is the camera. Pixel phones have stood out from the crowd in the past as a result of their awesome photo skills – and I so want that to be the case here. First impressions are good, with Google finally delivering a new main sensor, following multiple years of using the same module.

The Pixel 6 has a duo of cameras on the back. There’s a 50-megapixel main wide sensor (1.2μ pixels, f/1.85, 1/13in sensor) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide with a 114-degree field of view. These hardware features are paired with Google’s very good photo-processing algorithms.

There’s an obvious missing feature here, and that’s any kind of optical zoom lens. Like Apple, with its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the telephoto zoom camera is exclusive to the pricier model. If you want the 4x optical zoom, you’ll have to opt for the Pixel 6 Pro.

All the zoom skills on the Pixel 6 come via digital zoom, so I wouldn’t expect too much unless that AI can really work some magic.

The Tensor chip also uses its machine learning and AI skills to add in some new features, such as a Magic Eraser tool that easily lets you remove photobombers from your snaps. There’s a cinematic blur option, too, which will add some spark to snaps of fast-moving objects such as cars. On the video side of things, you can shoot up to 4K at 60fps.

