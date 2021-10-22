Google recently announced the official release of its latest Android 12 OS for its own Pixel line, but what about Samsung phones? Here’s when Samsung users can expect Android 12 to be available.

Samsung has released a video showing off some of the new features coming to One UI 4 – the company’s own software based on the Android 12 operating system.

You can see some of the features in action in the video below:

But, when will they be available? Read on to find out…

When is Android 12 coming to Samsung phones?

Samsung has yet to announce an official release date for One UI 4 based on Android 12, but that doesn’t mean you can’t access the update right now.

The software is already available as a beta for Galaxy S21 devices, including the S21, the S21 Plus and the S21 Ultra.

Samsung announced the launch of the beta programme in select markets (including the UK) in September.

Participants can register for the programme via the Samsung Members app on their phone to preview the new features and send feedback on the new OS.

“One UI 4 helps users create their own, optimized mobile experience because Samsung recognizes that everyone wants to meet their unique needs and preferences”, said President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business, Dr. TM Roh on September 14.

“As we’ve done with every iteration of our One UI, we’ve listened to our users to understand the tools and innovations needed to create a better, more reliable, and enhanced overall user experience”.

So, what about the full release? Right now, Android 12 is only available for Pixel users using the Pixel 3 and beyond, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro out of the box from October 28.

Samsung has stated that the “final, optimized upgrade” of One UI 4 will be coming later this year, and recent reports have suggested we could see Android 12 roll out properly on the Galaxy S21 from this December.

As far as other Samsung phones go, Samsung showed off One UI 4 running on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its recent Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event, so it’s safe to assume the update will be coming to other handsets soon too, but again there’s no official release date at this point.

Regardless, we expect the OS update to begin rolling out to more Android phones soon.