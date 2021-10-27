When is Android 12 coming to Xiaomi phones?
Android 12 has officially begun rolling out to Pixel phones, including the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but what about other manufacturers? Read on to discover when your Xiaomi phone will get Android 12.
Xiaomi smartphones run on Xiaomi’s own MIUI – or “Me You I” – software, a skin based on Google’s Android operating system.
MIUI is currently in its 12th iteration, MIUI 12, which was released in 2020 and is based on Android 11. Now, we have our sights set on MIUI 13, which is expected to launch soon and bring Android 12 to Xiaomi devices.
MIUI 12 was first announced in April 2020, with MIUI 12.5 following in early 2021. Going by this timeframe, we wouldn’t expect MIUI 13 based on Android 12 to arrive on Xiaomi phones until early 2022.
According to a report by PiunikaWeb, the following Xiaomi phones could receive the update to MIUI 13:
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30 5G Racing
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K20 Pro Premium
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 9i
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi 9
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Poco X3
- Poco X3 NFC
- Poco M2 Pro
- Poco M2
- Poco F2 Pro
- Poco X2
However, you should take this list with a grain of salt as Xiaomi doesn’t actually specify the number of updates each phone will receive. This means it’s difficult to know which ones will get Android 12 without any official confirmation.