Android 12 has officially begun rolling out to Pixel phones, including the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but what about other manufacturers? Read on to discover when your Xiaomi phone will get Android 12.

Xiaomi smartphones run on Xiaomi’s own MIUI – or “Me You I” – software, a skin based on Google’s Android operating system.

MIUI is currently in its 12th iteration, MIUI 12, which was released in 2020 and is based on Android 11. Now, we have our sights set on MIUI 13, which is expected to launch soon and bring Android 12 to Xiaomi devices.

When is Android 12 coming to Xiaomi phones?

MIUI 12 was first announced in April 2020, with MIUI 12.5 following in early 2021. Going by this timeframe, we wouldn’t expect MIUI 13 based on Android 12 to arrive on Xiaomi phones until early 2022.

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, the following Xiaomi phones could receive the update to MIUI 13:

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Poco X3

Poco X3 NFC

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2

Poco F2 Pro

Poco X2

However, you should take this list with a grain of salt as Xiaomi doesn’t actually specify the number of updates each phone will receive. This means it’s difficult to know which ones will get Android 12 without any official confirmation.