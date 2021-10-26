 large image

When is Android 12 coming to OnePlus phones?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

In October, Google announced that Android 12 would finally start rolling out on its own Pixel phones, but what about other manufacturers?

We’ve already covered which Samsung phones will get Android 12. Read on to find out when your OnePlus phone will get Android 12. 

Since 2015, OnePlus has shipped its phones with its own OxygenOS operating system which is based on Google’s Android software. 

That’s all set to change in 2022 when OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS will merge to create one unified – and as of now unnamed – operating system. 

“The integration will be fully completed together with the next major Android update in 2022. We will share more details about when specific devices will receive the new OS at a later date”, announced co-founder and CEO Pete Lau on the OnePlus community forums in September. 

This means that OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 could be the last version of OxygenOS we see roll out on OnePlus phones. Read on to learn more about the OS, along with when your phone can expect to get it. 

When is Android 12 coming to OnePlus phones? 

When you get Android 12 will depend on which OnePlus phone you’re using. 

Anyone using the most recent OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro flagships, for example, can expect to receive the update first. 

In fact, the beta version of OxygenOS 12 is already available for users keen on trying out the new features, which include a light and clean interface, Work Life Balance 2.0 productivity tools, Shelf widgets, an enhanced dark mode, Canvas 2.0 custom lock screens and more. 

To get your hands on OxygenOS 12 now, you can head over the OnePlus’ forum for in-depth instructions on how to install the Open Beta on OnePlus 9 series phones, as well as how to return to Android 11 if you change your mind. 

So, which other OnePlus phones will get Android 12?

According to the small print at the bottom of OnePlus’ OxygenOS 12 page, the update will roll out on the following phones later on: 

