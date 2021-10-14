 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards: Crusader Kings 3 is 2021’s Best PC Game

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Crusader Kings 3 has won the Best PC Game Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The game edged past Microsoft Flight Simulator, Football Manager 2021 and Cyberpunk 2077 to secure the win. The game seriously impressed Computing and Gaming Editor, Ryan Jones when he reviewed it in August, offering gamers a nuanced strategy experience that let you rule as a just king, or wicked despot. The combination let it score an impressive 4.5/5.

“Crusader Kings 3 is a fantastic entry in Paradox’s historically-rooted strategy series. New RPG elements help to create a more engrossing character-driven experience, while lots of quality-of-life improvements make it more accessible and digestible to both Crusader Kings veterans and newcomers,” wrote Jones in his Crusader Kings 3 review.

“There are still a couple of issues, such as inconsistent AI-controlled allied armies, but this is still nonetheless one of the absolute best strategy games you can currently buy.”

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners and shortlist is decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how it performed during our tests and how much fun we had playing it.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal and celebrate the top scoring products and most interesting companies we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

Make sure to keep checking back with us each morning as we’ll be unveiling a fresh batch of winners each day, using the below schedule.

You might like…

Best Gaming Monitor 2021: Top 10 screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Best Gaming Monitor 2021: Top 10 screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best Gaming Laptops in 2021

Best Gaming Laptops in 2021

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Jade King 9 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.