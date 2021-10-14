Trusted Reviews Awards: Crusader Kings 3 is 2021’s Best PC Game

Crusader Kings 3 has won the Best PC Game Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The game edged past Microsoft Flight Simulator, Football Manager 2021 and Cyberpunk 2077 to secure the win. The game seriously impressed Computing and Gaming Editor, Ryan Jones when he reviewed it in August, offering gamers a nuanced strategy experience that let you rule as a just king, or wicked despot. The combination let it score an impressive 4.5/5.

“Crusader Kings 3 is a fantastic entry in Paradox’s historically-rooted strategy series. New RPG elements help to create a more engrossing character-driven experience, while lots of quality-of-life improvements make it more accessible and digestible to both Crusader Kings veterans and newcomers,” wrote Jones in his Crusader Kings 3 review.

“There are still a couple of issues, such as inconsistent AI-controlled allied armies, but this is still nonetheless one of the absolute best strategy games you can currently buy.”

