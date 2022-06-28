Best Gaming Monitor: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

The world of gaming monitors is growing by the day, and finding particularly the best gaming monitors is becoming increasingly difficult with so many to choose from.

This is where we’ve decided to step in. Our team of experts test a vast range of gaming monitors each year, and from these reviews and our testing, we’ve selected the very best.

Not every gaming monitor is going to suit everyone, so we’ve made sure to include a side variety of options, ranging from a Mini LED panel to the world’s first 4K 240Hz ultrawide.

We’ve also made sure to focus on the things that matter to people when considering which gaming monitor to pick, such as how vibrant the colours are and how smooth the respective output is, alongside resolution of course. This goes hand in hand with more utilitarian considerations such as build quality and port selection too.

To get the best results possible, our team of experts has used each monitor as their main display for at least a week and have arrived at their decisions based on both real-world performance as well as a series of accurate tests using specialist equipment such as colorimeters.

If you can’t see a gaming monitor you like just yet, we’d suggest bookmarking this page for future reference as well be updating it with more top picks that pass through Trusted Labs. You may also want to check out our list of the best monitors generally speaking if you want something a little more utilitarian and versatile.

How we test Learn more about how we test gaming monitors We use every gaming monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check its design, features and how easy it is to set up.



We check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality. We will also play numerous of games to determine its performance.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Best overall gaming monitor Trusted Score Pros Incredible SDR and HDR contrast performance

Top-notch colours

A vast resolution, a curved screen and a huge refresh rate

Good-looking design offering lots of adjustment Cons Requires an expensive graphics card

Occasionally mediocre exterior

Disappointing RGB LEDs In our view, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 makes an excellent all-round gaming monitor, not only thanks to it being the world’s first 4K panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. We found it to offer smooth motion with that 240Hz refresh rate with only minor bouts of ghosting. In addition, the 1000R curve provided us with an immersive gaming experience, as well as one that’ll be familiar to anyone who currently owns a Samsung Odyssey-line monitor, as it’s the same curvature. Its Mini LED backlight also provided incredibly high brightness, which we measured to be 1411 nits, which is bright enough for an outstanding HDR performance and great contrast. In turn, this also meant there were some excellent colours on offer, with both the G8’s support for 10-bit colour, and the vast colour space coverage we measured: 99% sRGB and 92% DCI-P3 to be exact. The G8 also looks fantastic with a sandblasted and sturdy metal base alongside a glossy white plastic finish that replicates the larger Odyssey G9, which we consider one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors, and certainly puts the G8’s design in good stead. The G8 is quite the expensive monitor though, with all of these fantastic features coming at a premium price. If you’ve already got some top hardware and you want an equally powerful monitor, then the Odyssey Neo G8 is the best gaming monitor money can buy today Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 review

Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ Best widescreen gaming monitor Trusted Score Pros Incredible, smooth gaming with 200Hz G-Sync and HDR

Fantastic image quality

Bold design with RGB LEDs

Huge, curved screen with high resolution Cons Not the best port selection

Outrageously expensive

Occasional blurring and haloing The ASUS ROG PG35VQ is a properly premium gaming monitor option and we think is an outstanding choice for anyone after more of a widescreen option. It comes with a 35-inch panel which we found offered exceptional image quality with a measured brightness of 353 nits, which is perfectly fine for most games. And with HDR enabled content became incredibly vibrant, especially thanks to the measured 1000 nits or so of brightness. The widescreen form factor with a 3440×1440 resolution means this is quite a good monitor for more immersive titles, as is also exemplified by its gentle 1800R curve. The pixel density figure of 107ppi means games also look excellent with a sharp level of detail, too. A measured 4.9ms response time means the PG35VQ is also a great monitor for eSports and competitive gaming, alongside the 200Hz refresh rate offers some immensely smooth gameplay. Support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate is also particularly welcome, which helps to make this screen an incredibly responsive one, and the fact it supports DisplayHDR1000 is a massive bonus. This is an expensive monitor that’s really designed for those wanting a truly endgame panel to go with their already tricked out PC and wider setup, but if that’s you and you need an incredible centrepiece, this is a prime choice. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ review

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Best ultra-wide gaming monitor Trusted Score Pros Show-stopping HDR and SDR ability

Bold, accurate and vibrant colours

Excellent refresh rate ability

Immersive curved widescreen design Cons Wallet-busting price

32:9 aspect ratio won’t suit everyone

Requires a powerful graphics card

Connectivity could be improved The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is superb option if you want the powers of a curved, widescreen monitor with a rather large screen to boot. Much like the new G8, the Neo G9 features a 240Hz refresh rate which we found to offer some marvellously smooth gameplay. There’s also 1ms response to ensure no real input lag, which we found to be immensely responsive. To take full advantage of the Neo G9’s capabilities, you will need a powerful GPU though, given the beefy spec sheet on offer. It also offers truly stellar image quality, as we experienced with both a colorimeter in hand and also with real world usage, too. With Mini LED-backlighting, this is some of the most vibrant panels we’ve tested, with a measured brightness of over 2300 nits with Dynamic HDR enabled. This also provides some vast colour space coverage with 99.5% sRGB and 91.5% DCI-P3 meaning it not only provides accurate colours for gaming but also for any colour-sensitive work. The Neo G9 is also a good-looking monitor, with a sleek outer frame, complete with slim bezels and a glossy white plastic back. As a large ultrawide panel though, this isn’t really a monitor for those with smaller desks. But if you want to multi-task with multiple windows at once, or crave an ultra-immersive gaming setup, this monitor is well worth considering. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Review

Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR Best gaming monitor for eSports Trusted Score Pros Fantastic esports performance

Solid underlying image quality

Smart latency analysis tool

Sturdy exterior design Cons Little impact for mainstream players

Relatively small size

Low resolution

Pricier than rivals The ASUS ROG Swift PG259QNR is an incredible option for those eSports players or competitive gamers who need absolutely blistering performance. It’s one of the only 360Hz monitors available today, and we found it to offer top-level performance that worked brilliantly in fast paced titles such as FPS games including Fortnite and CS:GO. While there isn’t much of a jump between 240Hz and 360Hz for most mere mortals, if you are a pro-grade player, then you’ll want to take advantage of the higher refresh rate. Its 24.5-inch panel is a little bit on the smaller side, but this actually works in favour of those wanting to use it for high-intensity gaming as you won’t have to waste time with neck movements to look in every corner of the screen. We found the actual image quality on offer here to be pretty good with some decent brightness too – we measured it to be 413 nits which offered solid depth and vibrancy for an IPS panel. In addition, its colours are consistent with 99.3% sRGB coverage leaning it performs well in mainstream environments within games, although with only 73% DCI-P3 coverage, this isn’t a monitor to be used in more colour-sensitive tasks. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full Review: Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR review

Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor Best budget gaming monitor Trusted Score Pros Great core image quality

Large and absorbing screen

Subtle, sturdy chassis

Surprisingly capable with HDR Cons Not fast enough for serious eSports

Missing gaming-friendly features

Not as crisp as a 4K display If you’re after a more affordable gaming monitor, the Dell S3220DGF is one of the best ones we’ve tested. For the price, it offers fantastic contrast, which we measured to be 4616:1. This means that this Dell monitor provided some marvellous vibrancy and great black levels too with plenty of depth and detail within darker areas. As well as offering great contrast levels, we also found this Dell panel to feature some accurate colours, with 95.5% sRGB coverage ensuring games will look excellent. A 165Hz refresh rate ensures eSports games and single-player titles look smooth, with good motion, and a quoted 4ms response time works for competitive titles. If you do want to get a panel for properly competitive gaming though, you’ll want a higher refresh rate and an even lower response time, but getting one of those will set you back a fair bit more than this Dell monitor will. We found 32 inches of screen real estate to be plenty, and a 1440p resolution should provide some detailed imagery, too. This is also a good looking monitor with slim bezels and an impressive build quality with a gunmetal plastic construction and a metal stand that’s sturdy. There’s a good range of adjustment here with tilt, height and pivot on offer, although this monitor won’t go into portrait mode. Then again, as a curved monitor, this is perfectly normal. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor review

FAQs What is Hz? Hz (short for Hertz) references the number of cycles per second. For gaming monitors, this measures the refresh rate which is how many times the display will refresh itself per second. 60Hz is standard for a normal monitor, but gamers will benefit from smoother visuals with a substantially higher refresh rate. What is ms? The term ‘ms’ is short for milliseconds. For gaming monitors, this is usually in reference to the response time, which is how long it takes for the monitor to shift between colours. What is G-Sync and FreeSync? These are both syncing technologies that allows the monitor to sync up with your system’s GPU and prevent the ‘screen tearing’ effect.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Delta Colour accuracy (Delta E) Brightness Contrast Black level White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 1.17 192 nits 9600:1 0.02 nits 6065 K 99.5 % 80 % 91.2 % Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ – – – – – – – – Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 0.9 482 nits 4,240:1 0.05 nits 6192 K 99.5 % – 129.4 % Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR – – – – – – – – Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor – – – – – – – – ›