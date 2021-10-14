Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Netgear Orbi RBK752 wins Best Router

The Netgear Orbi RBK752 has overcome stiff competition to win the Best Router Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Netgear Orbi RBK752 seriously impressed Homes Editor David Ludlow when he tested it back in September, offering users excellent mesh coverage with fast speeds, a wealth of connections and excellent app support.

This led Ludlow to conclude in his full Netgear Orbi RBK752 review:

“A lot cheaper than its big brother, but with the same app, control and features, the Netgear Orbi RBK752 is a more wallet-friendly entry to Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems. There’s slightly less wireless power on offer, but the RBK752 is still extremely fast, offering great range, while the new RBS750 satellite could make a good (and cheaper) upgrade to the RBK852.”

The Netgear Orbi RBK752 overcame strong competition to secure the awards, with top products including the Eero 6, Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 and TP-Link RE365 also making the shortlist for the 2021 Trusted Reviews Best Router category.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is made based on how it performed during our technical lab tests, our experience using it day to day and knowledge of the wider market.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a yearly event we run to celebrate the best products we’ve reviewed and coolest brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

We’re running the awards as a week-long digital event for the second year running in response to the ongoing pandemic. We’ll hope to make it a physical awards ceremony next year, safety permitting.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews at the start of each day as we’ll be unveiling a fresh batch of winners every 24 hours, using the below schedule.