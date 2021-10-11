Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Garmin Venu 2 wins Best Fitness Tracker

Garmin’s stellar Venu 2 smartwatch has won the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Best Fitness Tracker category.

The Garmin Venu 2 fought off stiff competition from the Fitbit Versa 3, Honor Watch ES, Coros Pace 2, Polar Vantage V2 and Xiaomi Mi Band 6 to secure the win.

The Venu 2 seriously impressed our reviewer, Andrew Williams, when he tested it in May, with him praising its excellent design, solid battery and competitive pricing. The combo let it score an impressive 4.5/5 and led him to conclude:

“Take a mid-range Garmin runners’ watch, rip out the (to some) stale-looking transflective screen and add a bold OLED and you get the Garmin Venu 2.

“I have loved using the Garmin Venu 2. I trust its stats, it’s fairly comfortable to wear 24/7, and the battery life is good as long as you don’t set the screen to stay on all day.”

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how it performed during testing, our experience using it in the real world and how it compares to other competing devices.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event celebrating the top scoring products we’ve reviewed and most influential brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. This year, for the second time the event is being run as a week long digital event as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Each day we’ll be unveiling a fresh set of winners over the next week covering our core Mobile, Computing and Gaming, TV and Audio, Homes vertices before finishing the event with our Readers Choice Awards winners. You can see the full Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 schedule below.