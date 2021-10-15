 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Amazon wins TV and Audio retailer of the year

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Amazon has won the reader voted TV and Audio retailer of the year category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their numbers, Amazon triumphed over Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, John Lewis and Partners and Pete Tyson, winning over 40% of the vote.

With the pandemic causing issues for many brick and mortar retailers, customer purchases moved online and it would appear they sought the massive selection of products, quick delivery times and affordable prices that Amazon offers. Even more so, our readers seemed happy enough with the service they received that they’ve crowned Amazon the best TV and Audio retailer of 2021.

It’s helped make Jeff Bezos even richer, so much so he can now easily hitch a ride into space. And the online retailer looks to be showing no sign of slowing down, launching new products on a continual basis including the latest version of its popular video streaming stick and A.I. defender of your home in Amazon Astro. We expect customers to keep using Amazon as a source of retail relief as Black Friday and Cyber Monday hove into view.

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is over. We’ll see you next year.

