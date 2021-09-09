Amazon launches “best streaming stick yet” in Fire TV Stick 4K Max

It’s been a while since we last saw an update for Amazon’s premium Fire TV Stick option, but the online giant has announced the Fire Stick 4K Max and has called it its “best streaming stick yet”.

The Fire TV Stick Max (£54.99 / $54.99 / €64.99 / AU$74.99) is said to be 40% more powerful than previous Fire TV Stick 4K. The new Max edition features a quad-core 1.8GHz processer and 2GB of RAM for faster start-up of apps and quicker navigation.

Wi-Fi 6 is included as standard, the first streaming player from Amazon to include it, so we’re expecting some pretty fast 4K streaming capabilities. It has the latest Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 chipset, which Amazon says offers “smoother streaming in 4K when multiple Wi-Fi 6-connected devices are in use.”

Like the original Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max supports HDR formats in HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Sound-wise there’s Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo and HDMI audio pass through up to 5.1. Amazon makes mention of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supporting Atmos on selected Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix titles, so look for those streaming services if you want to experience immersive surround sound (with the right equipment, of course).

As you’d expect the app selection is huge with the likes of NOW, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, BT Sport, Spotify, Apple Music and more supported. Free ad-supported content is available with Pluto TV, UKTV Play among others.

It also arrives on the scene with the latest Alexa Voice Remote (3rd gen), which has popped on some of Amazon’s cheaper streaming sticks. The main difference is the presence of four preset apps (Prime Video, Prime Music, Netflix, Disney+) for faster access and the more noticeable Alexa button. Control over power and the volume settings on your compatible TV and soundbar is possible without needing another remote.

Considering this is Amazon, you can also call upon the services of Alexa and her skillset with your voice to search for the content and manage smart home devices. Alexa Home Theatre presents the opportunity to wireless connect with an Echo Studio or a pair of Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers for a more expansive sound performance.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max jumps into uncharted territory for Amazon with its Live View Picture-in-Picture feature. With this users can check their smart cameras without interrupting their TV viewing, showing the Ring video doorbell view when someone is at the door.

And one more thing. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max will receive the Climate Pledge Friendly badge on Amazon. The aim is to make it easier for customers to find more sustainable products. The sustainability perspective is further exemplified by the Max’s Low Power Mode, which conserves energy when it goes to sleep and delivers energy savings over the lifetime of the device.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max goes on sale October 7th for £54.99. You can head to the product page on Amazon by hitting the link below.