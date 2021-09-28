When is Black Friday 2021? Get ready for the year’s biggest sale

Looking forward to saving some huge cash on the biggest tech products out there? Keep reading on to know which day you need to mark off on your calendar for Black Friday 2021.

Where has the year gone? It really doesn’t feel like all that much time has passed since our coverage of last year’s Black Friday sale but somehow it’s about to kick off once more for 2021. Following hot on the heels of this year’s impressive Prime Day event however, the retailers involved in Black Friday will need to pull off something spectacular to surpass Amazon’s exclusive sale.

As with previous years, the Trusted Reviews team will still be on hand to offer the best Black Friday deals as they appear, so stay tuned for our impending coverage as the buying frenzy starts to ramp up. In the meantime, here’s a quick rundown of all the things you need to know ahead of Black Friday, including what date you can expect the sale to fall on.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday always takes place officially on the day after Thanksgiving (owing to its American origins), so get your markers ready because Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26.

Of course, as any Black Friday connoisseur knows, the ‘Black Friday sale’ hasn’t been kept to just a single day for quite some time. Take last year for example, Amazon decided to beat everyone to the punch by launching its ‘Early Black Friday Deals’ campaign in the last week of October. Only time will tell if other companies will follow suit, but the best guess is to assume that the initial crop of deals will appear from the first week of November, ramping up as the month goes on.

What is Black Friday?

If this is the first Black Friday event you’ve ever experienced then allow me to welcome you to the extravaganza. Black Friday is the biggest sale of the year, encompassing both online and in-store events. Black Friday isn’t limited to a particular brand or product type either, with tech, fashion, homeware and more all thrown into the mix.

Originally starting as the unofficial kick-off of for the Christmas sales period in America, Black Friday has since evolved into larger standalone event that is now upheld in several countries around the world. In recent years, Black Friday has also come to be adjoined by Cyber Monday, a primarily digital-only sale with a focus on tech products.

Which retailers will be involved in Black Friday?

Because of the importance of Black Friday as a revenue generator, you’d be hard pressed to find a major retailer that doesn’t take part in its proceedings. All of the usual suspects get involved including Amazon, Currys PC World, Argos, AO and more.

Black Friday can also be a great time to upgrade your phone contract as the UK’s major networks such as EE and Three, tend to push out their best deals during this period.