Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ruark’s R810 is a stylish music system that evokes radiograms of old

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Radiograms were music system that came in the form of what could only be described as a sort of desk. It’s that kind of style that Ruark’s R810 looks to evoke.

Following in the footsteps of the R410, the R810 is a bigger unit that can also act as a desk of sorts (or as Ruark describes it, “a piece of sculptural furniture”). We’d probably not want to sit on this speaker though.

An evolution of the brand’s previous R7 design, the R810 features a cabinet with a veneered finish and polished chrome stand to stand out in a home, the wood selected for the handcrafted grille and cabinets is available in soft grey or walnut to match your décor. Like the R410, the cabinet is made from fast-growing sustainable woods that have been spliced and reconstituted to resemble the grain patters of slow-growing hardwoods.

Inside the cabinet are two 30mm Ruark silk dome tweeters, two 100mm paper cone woofers, and a 200mm Ruark long throw paper cone subwoofer to make up a 4.1 system, supplied with 180W of power through its Class A/B amplifier.

The 4-inch TFT colour display, which is vertical to emulate the way in which smartphones are used, can replicate album artwork, as well as relevant source information.

Ruark Audio Oliver Perrott Photo
credit: Ruark

The R810 has been optimised for vinyl and streaming fans, with turntable able to be supported through the dedicated phono inputs. You can even connect a CD ROM for those who have one through the USB-C socket. HDMI eARC/ARC support also allows for the R810 to be hooked up to a TV, you might even consider placing the TV on top of the music system if it’s small enough.

Those who prefer to stream music get the option of playing music directly from the service in Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, while Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast offer streaming from BBC Sounds, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, and others, as well the option of Bluetooth (aptX-HD).

Having support for these streaming options also allows for multi-room playback with other supported devices. DAB/DAB+, FM and Internet radio complete the various ways to listen to audio through the R810.

Control of music can be done through native apps, but control of the R810 is done through Ruark’s distinctive RotoDial that’s integrated into the music system, with a matching rechargeable Bluetooth version also supplied for control from a distance.

The Ruark R810 is priced at £3000 / $4489.

You might like…

Apple once called Android ‘a massive tracking device’

Apple once called Android ‘a massive tracking device’

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Nebula Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air portable Netflix projectors announced

Nebula Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air portable Netflix projectors announced

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Apple Music Voice officially silenced

Apple Music Voice officially silenced

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
How to watch Man United vs Newcastle: EFL Cup live stream

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle: EFL Cup live stream

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
LG StanbyME portable TVs are coming 29 November for £1,199

LG StanbyME portable TVs are coming 29 November for £1,199

David Ludlow 1 day ago
OnePlus and Sony announce camera sensor partnership for OnePlus 12

OnePlus and Sony announce camera sensor partnership for OnePlus 12

Jon Mundy 1 day ago

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.