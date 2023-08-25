Ruark’s R410 is a great looking, all-in-one audiophile music system

It should go without saying that Ruark produces lovely looking hi-fi products, but we’ll say it again with the R410 music player. It looks terrific.

Developed over a period of three years, the R410 is the first model from the forthcoming 100 Series. Not much is yet known about the 100 Series but it looks as if it’ll be marrying attractive aesthetics with audiophile sound.

But back to the R410. It’s been primarily designed with streaming in mind, but owners will still be able to connect legacy devices such as a turntable or CD drive to the unit if they wish. DAB/DAB+/FM & Internet radio are included on the spec.

There are a variety of physical connections that include Toslink digital input (up to 24-bit/192kHz) and an HDMI port with eARC support if you wanted to use this an alternative to a soundbar with a TV, as well as RIAA phono input for turntables. Wireless connections include Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, AirPlay 2 along with built-in Chromecast. On the Bluetooth side it supports up to aptX-HD for lossy Hi-res audio playback.

Ruark describes the processor inside the R410 as “powerful”, offering a fast user experience when handling commands from the RotoDial controller and a slick user interface with compatible apps.

Grey finish Ruark R410

It’s backed up by a new generation of digital amplifiers that are said to provide “high efficiency and output with ultra low distortion”, along with Burr-Brown DACs to manage the digital/analogue audio conversion.

Aesthetically Ruark says the R410 boasts a seventies-inspired style, with its hand-crafted grille and cabinet engineered from sustainable woods that have been “spliced, coloured, and recomposed” to closely resemble slow growing hardwoods, with a colour and pattern that’s less likely to change over time. The high-res colour display is positioned in portrait orientation to emulate the way in which people use their smartphones.

The RotoDial has been a mainstay of Ruark’s products for years and the British-based company say they’ve improved the design, making it more tactile to use. A rechargeable remote is also included among the accessories.

And it aims to bring any room alive with the sound of music, delivering 120W of Class D power to a pair of silk dome tweeters and long throw NS+ mid/bass units, with dual bass enclosures to help reinforce the size and power of the bass performance.

Available in walnut brown and grey finishes, the Ruark R410 goes on sale with an RRP of £1299.