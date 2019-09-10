Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 11 Pro and (rather clunkily-named) iPhone 11 Pro Max, its latest and greatest top-spec smartphones. Here’s everything we know about them.

The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max are essentially successors to last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and they sit above the equally new iPhone 11 in the pecking order.

iPhone 11 Pro price

The iPhone 11 Pro has a starting price of $999, while the iPhone Pro Max starts at $1099.

They’ll be available in ‘midnight’ green, ‘space’ grey, silver and gold colour schemes.

iPhone 11 Pro release date

Preorders open on September 13 − that’s this Friday. Both handsets will start shipping on September 20 − next Friday.

iPhone 11 Pro camera

The key feature of both of Apple’s Pro-branded models is the new rear-facing triple camera setup, which combines a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

They Pros offer a new feature called Deep Fusion, which lets you shoot nine images with one touch of your camera shutter. The phones will then combine them to form the best possible snap.

iPhone 11 Pro performance

Both models are powered by the new Apple A13 Bionic chip, described by Apple as the “fastest CPU … ever in a smartphone”.

iPhone 11 Pro screen

The iPhone 11 Pro’s display boasts a 2436 x 1125 resolution, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max screen has a 2688 x 1242 resolution. Both displays have 458 pixels per inch − the Pro Max’s screen is simply larger.

Apple is calling its latest display technology ‘Super Retina XDR’, and it incorporates a new OLED panel and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision variants of HDR. Contrast ratio is 2 million:1, and maximum brightness tops out at 1200 nits.

There’s also improved Face ID, which should allow you to unlock your phone a little more easily − from wider angles, for instance.

iPhone 11 Pro battery

Apple says the 11 Pro will offer four hours more battery than the XS, and the Pro Max will offer up to five hours more use time than the XS Max. You’ll also get a fast-charging 18W adapter in the box.

Developing…

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…