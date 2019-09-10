What is a ‘Slofie’? Explaining Apple’s strangest new camera feature

The iPhone 11 is here and it’s official… the slofie is the new selfie. Wait, what is a Slofie?

If you’re still taking selfies, where have you been? Apple CEO and millennial trendsetter Tim Cook took to the stage this evening to announce the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and – in case you missed it – 2019’s hottest new Instagram fad.

Cook took a moment out of tonight’s exciting iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch 5 announcements to share a small preview of the one iPhone 11 feature that nobody asked for… slow motion selfies.

Thanks to the iPhone 11’s new 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera, you can now shoot your selfies at an impressive 120 fps.

“Even if you’re just saying cheese, waving hello or tossing your hair in the breeze. And now you can add more of everything to your selfies thanks to the new 12MP TrueDepth camera”, Apple writes on its website.

And that’s not all. If you turn your handset sideways, the smartphone will automatically zoom out to fit more in. That means no more stretching your arm out and standing on your tiptoes or whipping out the selfie stick every time you want to take a group photo for the ‘gram.

You can also take advantage of this setting to get creative with your background. In Apple’s official Slofie trailer, a woman is shown surrounded by tinfoil with a hairdryer aimed at her face and the resulting video is… actually pretty cool.

On its website, Apple shows another example of a car spinning into view in the back of a snow-ridden selfie and the vehicle looks impressively blur-free.

The iPhone 11 will feature a wide-angle sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor on its rear, while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are set to take advantage of a wide angle sensor, ultra-wide angle sensor and telephoto sensor.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available from September 20 from £699, £1,049 and £1,149 respectively and will come running iOS 13 out of the box.

