Apple has confirmed that iOS 13 will have a system-wide dark mode, featuring a new retina-saving colour scheme for the mobile operating system.

A year after Apple brought dark mode to macOS, it is expanding the operation for the iPhone. The mode appears to feature deep black backgrounds and white text in critical apps like Music, Photos, News and even the Mail, Calendar and Notes apps, traditionally dominated by white or yellow space.

There’s also new shading for the widgets on the Today screen, the dock on the iOS 13 dock and notifications on the home screen. Apple is also adding a dynamic new wallpaper that accentuates the dark mode effect when you turn it on. Indeed, the new dark mode looks exactly as it appeared in leaked screenshots posted online last week.

“iOS now lives in the dark,” said Apple’s Craig Federighi drink the keynote address at WWDC where Apple announced iOS 13, as well as new versions of tvOS and watchOS.

Dark mode is one of the most requested features from iPhone users, with many of the key app developers taking the initiative. Google is also expected to add a system-wide Dark Mode in Android Q, out later this year.

So how does it benefit the consumer beyond the design? Beyond power consumption, darker interface tones can help reduce eye strain, especially when being viewed in dark surroundings. And in select cases, alternative UI and font colours have also been linked to alleviating conditions like Scotopic Sensitivity Syndrome – an affliction commonly found in those with dyslexia that makes text visibility and comprehension difficult.

iOS 13 is also revamping the photos app and portrait mode within iOS 13, rebuilt the Maps app with the aid of a Google Street View-style feature. There’s also a new ‘Sign In With Apple’ feature that uses Face ID and gives companies burner email addresses that forward to your own.

iOS 13 won’t be available until September this year, but the public preview programme should commence right after today’s keynote address. Apple is also expected to release betas for the other main operating systems in its portfolio.