iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro: Comparing Apple’s new phones

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro –What’s the difference between the new iPhones?

Apple has just introduced a trio of new iPhones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. While these names aren’t the snappiest, they do a surprisingly good job at explaining what each device is. iPhone 11, for example, is the base model replacing the iPhone XR, while the iPhone 11 Pro has a few more ‘professional’ features.

(as this is an evolving story we’ll be updating this page periodically over the next few hours and days adding in more information. We’ll also have a full in-depth Vs article once we have reviewed all the new phones)

But what really is the difference? And which new 2019 iPhone should you choose? Let’s run through all the specs and features and compare. But first, here are biggest differences:

The iPhone 11 replaces the XR, with a 6.1-inch LCD and two rear cameras

The iPhone 11 Pro has a smaller 5.8-inch OLED, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max upping that two 6.5-inch.

Both Pro models are virtually the same and each has three cameras on the back

All phones are powered by the new A13 chip and come with iOS 13.

Related: iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – Specs and Features

While these new iPhones don’t look too much different in terms of design, there’s a lot more going on inside. All three are powered by Apple’s brand-new A13 chip, come with iOS 13 installed and boast some improvements to the cameras

Let’s start with the A13 chipset. This is the next-generation of Apple’s silicone and during the launch keynote, it was claimed it was 6x faster in performance than the A12 processor found in previous generation iPhones,

The new iPhones also see 20% more powerful graphics while the GPU gobbles up 40% less power. With Apple Arcade – the firm’s all-you-can-eat gaming service – launching on September 19, it’s hardly a surprise Apple is heavily leaning into gaming performance.

Related: iPhone 11 features

The biggest reason to opt for one of the Pro versions of the iPhone 11 is the camera. While the iPhone 11 has a dual 12-megapixel setup with a dedicated sensor for optical zooming and improved bokeh in portrait mode, the Pro and Pro Max both have three distinct sensors. That third camera is there for ultra wide-angle shots, and it can even be used to add people and objects back into photos the main camera has missed.

Like the Google Pixel 3 and the Huawei P30 Pro, Apple is also keen to improve low-light photography. Night Mode is a new camera feature which dramatically boosts the quality of dark pictures, brightening up scenes which aren’t visible otherwise. Apple claims Night Mode is triggered automatically when the phone detects there’s little natural light available.

Related: iPhone 11 Pro features

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max also have improved video recording abilities when compared to the iPhone 11 and older iPhone models like the iPhone XS. Apple claims the video recording is now pro-grade and you can shoot with the wide-angle camera too. You can also alter colours, crop in and apply filters to the footage after the video has been shot.

We don’t have confirmed battery sizes or how much RAM sits in these devices yet, however, Apple did say that the new Pro models will ship with an 18w USB-C charger in the box. There is still a Lightning port on the phones, but you can get a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box. It looks like the iPhone 11 will come with the same charger as before. All phones support wireless charging thanks to their glass backs.

Even though we are seeing lots of phones with 5G in the UK begin to hit the market from the likes of Huawei, Samsung and OnePlus, Apple has decided against ensuring its next-gen phones support the faster connectivity options. This has long been rumoured and comes as no real surprise, even if it is something of a disappointment for those spending upwards of a £1000/$1000 on a new phone. Maybe we’ll see this hit the iPhone series next year when the 5G networks across North America and Europe

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – Look and feel

Apple used to work on the schedule that saw a huge design overall every two years – you’d get the big update one year and then an S update the following year. That’s changed slightly now, with the iPhone 6 design sticking around for multiple generations.

This year we’ve got three phones that look very much like the outgoing models. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max match the sizes from 2018, with the same stainless steel frame, glass back and rounded sides. You will notice that the back of the device is slightly more matte-looking than before, though.

Related: Apple Arcade

The iPhone 11 looks very similar, sitting between the two models in terms of size, however it ditches the stainless steel for aluminium and comes in a wider variety of colours.

Both have displays that stretch close to the bezel with a cutout for the FaceID unlocking sensor at the top. There’s no return for TouchID either, with no physical sensor or under the display sensor like on the Galaxy S10.

All the new iPhones have, according to Apple, a stronger body and retain the IP68 rating of older devices – this means they can be dunked in water without causing them to break.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – How much do they cost?

Apple’s new device prices are slightly different to what we saw last. The iPhone 11, which replaces the XR, starts at £729/$699, while the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999/$1049 and the Max version upping that to $1099/£1149. Prices will continue to rise as you add more storage.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…