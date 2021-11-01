iMac Pro leaks suggest a seriously powerful desktop

Leaks on Twitter have suggested that the new iMac Pro will have options for the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset, among other things.

It seems that every week there is a new leak regarding yet another Apple product; this week, we’ve heard through the grapevine that the next iMac Pro will be packing in some powerful features.

The latest leak appeared on Twitter, with one of the bigger reveals being that the iMac Pro will support both the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. Currently, the only Apple product available with these chipsets is the new MacBook Pro 2021, with the choice to upgrade to the more powerful M1 Max.

These chipsets are faster than the last M1 chipset, with the M1 Pro having 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores. The M1 Max is more powerful, with 10 CPU cores but 32 GPU cores, making it the more expensive option, but a lot more efficient for anyone looking to do intense graphic workloads.

We haven’t had the chance to test out these chipsets yet, but the specs released so far suggest that they will be the most powerful chipsets from Apple yet, which will mean the iMac Pro will become a lot more capable.

The leaks also suggested a few more features, including ProMotion and Mini LED displays.

ProMotion is pretty new for Apple’s Mac line, and it refers to the technology that allows the screen to have an adaptive screen rate up to 120Hz. This results in smoother scrolling and improved performance.

It also means that when you’re not using the screen, like when you’re reading a block of text and don’t need to scroll, the refresh rate can drop to preserve power.

Mini LED screens, moreover, are essentially smaller versions of conventional LEDs, which means that more LEDs can fit on the screen, which allows for better dimming zones and more control over the bright and dark aspects of an image.

The Twitter thread also mentions that the starting price for the iMac Pro will be over $2000, which isn’t too surprising considering the new chipsets that will drive up the price,

There is also an inclusion of an HDMI, which has never been included on an iMac before. USB-C and SD card ports are also expected, though they are pretty standard editions to the desktop.

Apple has not confirmed these claims so the iMac Pro we meet next year might look a little different to what’s been mentioned so far. Keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews to find out when new updates come in.