Apple M1 Max: All the facts on ‘the world’s most powerful notebook chip’

Breaking: Apple has unveiled a new M1 Max CPU it claims is “the world’s most powerful chip for a notebook.

Apple unveiled the chip alongside the AirPods 3, MacBook Pro 2021 and M1 Pro at its Unleashed event on 18 October.

Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Specs – how powerful is the M1 Max?

It’s built on the same architecture as the original M1, which uses a power efficient 5nm manufacturing process.

Apple hasn’t given a full specs list for the M1 Max. Most of the specs are references to how much more powerful it is than the M1 and competing Intel chips.

The specs we do know are that it supports 400gbps data bandwidth, which is six times than the original M1 and twice that of the M1 Pro. This will be a key metric for people that run demanding processes, like video editing, music creation and 3D modelling. The chip houses 57 billion transistors, 1.7 times more than the M1 Pro.

Outside of this it will support 64GB of unified memory. It’s being pitched as the most powerful chip in Apple’s line for creative work with it featuring the same 10 CPU cores as the M1 Pro, but a much more impressive 32GPU cores. That’s twice as many as the M1. Apple claims this lets it offer 4x better graphics performance than the M1.

TDP – How power efficient is it

Apple hasn’t revealed the M1 Max’s TDP (how much power it consumes), which makes gauging how power efficient laptops running will be tricky.

It did offer some vague figures about its power efficiency, however. Specifically, Apple claims it will offer creatives “industry leading performance per watt” and be offer “1.7x better CPU performance than competing PC chips with 70% less power consumption.”

Intel still hasn’t launched its next generation Alder Lake CPUs so it is unlikely these are being used in the comparisons.

The firm also claims the M1 Max will deliver “equivalent” graphics performance to competing laptop dGPUs while consuming 100W less power. Apple didn’t say what Nvidia and AMD GPUs it was comparing the M1 Max to while making these claims, or what processes it was running to generate them.

Which MacBooks run the M1 Max?

Apple has confirmed the new 13 and 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 will feature an M1 Max option. Sadly it hasn’t revealed the price of either device.