Apple MacBook Pro 2021 release date, price, specs and design

The Apple MacBook Pro 2021 is widely expected to launch next year, following the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro in featuring Apple Silicon processors.

A report from IThome claims that both a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro could launch at end of the second or third quarter of 2021. It also suggests that these new laptops could feature mini LED displays, which have been rumoured for a long time.

Reliable leaker @L0vetodream has also hinted at the possibility of new Intel-powered MacBook Pro laptops benefiting from the mini LED upgrade, which would suggest Apple won’t be entirely phasing out Intel configurations just yet.

For everything else we know about the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro 2021 keep scrolling down, and make sure this page is bookmarked for future updates.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 release date – When will it launch?

The MacBook Pro 2021 is expected to arrive in either the second or third quarter of 2021.

This information comes courtesy of trustworthy Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Mac Rumours), who was correct in predicting that the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro would be the first laptops to feature Apple Silicon.

The new MacBook Pro range will supposedly include a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro as well as an entirely new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, providing a similar level of high-end performance in a smaller, more portable form factor.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 price – How much will it cost?

There’s been no indication of price so far, but it’s possible that Apple will retain the same price point as the preceding Intel model, as it did with the Apple Silicon MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The existing 16-inch MacBook Pro has a £2399 starting price, although we’ve no idea how much Apple will charge for the rumoured 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 specs – How powerful will it be?

The one thing we know regarding the MacBook Pro 2021 specs is that it will feature Apple Silicon. This is likely to be a more powerful version of the existing M1 chip, although it’s anyone’s guess how fast it will be compared to AMD and Intel counterparts.

However, trustworthy leaker @L0vetodream has suggested Apple will still be selling Intel models of the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops. This could mean Apple Silicon configurations will only displace the entry-level Intel machines, although it’s impossible to know for sure at this stage.

We’re less certain of what Apple will do with the GPU. It’s possible that it will develop its own, especially after the success of its integrated graphics inside the MacBook Air. But it’s also possible the MacBook Pro laptops will stick to AMD GPUs, as Apple is yet to say whether it’s transitioning away from Radeon.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 design – How will it look?

The most consistent and exciting rumour for the MacBook Pro 2021 is the inclusion of a mini LED display, which will potentially offer superior contrast, wide colour gamut performance and HDR compared to existing Apple laptop displays.

We also expect Apple to retain the super-skinny bezel that was introduced in the 2019 model, as well as the scissor-switch keyboard that represents a massive improvement on the previous Butterfly switches.

There are also rumours indicating a new 14-inch MacBook Pro could launch, which would be great for creative professionals who like to work on the go. Maybe Apple will even be able to reduce the heft of the 16-inch model, although we’re not very hopeful of that.

