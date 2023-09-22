How to save Live Photos as a video in iOS 17

iOS 17 has brought a whole new batch of features to the iPhone series, including the ability to create videos with Live Photos.

iOS 17 has brought a swath of new features to the forefront. We’ve already run through how to create Live Stickers and how to record a Facetime video using iOS 17, but today, we’re going to tackle how to turn Live Photos into videos.

If you’re not sure how to create Live Photos using your iOS device, then make sure you check out our dedicated explainer. Live Photos not only capture more information than a standard photo, but they also include a short video audio, allowing you to relive your photos with a lot more immersion.

Now you’re all caught up, make sure you keep scrolling to find out how to turn your Live Photos into videos in iOS 17.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 17

Step

1 Go to the Photos app Go to the Photos app on your iOS device. Step

2 Scroll down to Live Photos Scroll down in the Photos app and tap the Live Photos option. Step

3 Select your photo Select the Live Photo you want to turn into a video. Step

4 Tap the Options icon Tap on the small circular options menu icon in the top-right-hand corner of the screen. Step

5 Tap Save as Video From the drop-down menu, tap Save as Video.