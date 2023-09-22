Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to save Live Photos as a video in iOS 17

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

iOS 17 has brought a whole new batch of features to the iPhone series, including the ability to create videos with Live Photos.

iOS 17 has brought a swath of new features to the forefront. We’ve already run through how to create Live Stickers and how to record a Facetime video using iOS 17, but today, we’re going to tackle how to turn Live Photos into videos. 

If you’re not sure how to create Live Photos using your iOS device, then make sure you check out our dedicated explainer. Live Photos not only capture more information than a standard photo, but they also include a short video audio, allowing you to relive your photos with a lot more immersion. 

Now you’re all caught up, make sure you keep scrolling to find out how to turn your Live Photos into videos in iOS 17. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the Photos app
  • Scroll down to Live Photos
  • Select your photos
  • Tap the circular Options icon
  • Tap Save as Video

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Photos app

    Go to the Photos app on your iOS device.Go to the Photos app

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to Live Photos

    Scroll down in the Photos app and tap the Live Photos option. Go to Live Photos

  3. Step
    3

    Select your photo

    Select the Live Photo you want to turn into a video. Select the photo

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the Options icon

    Tap on the small circular options menu icon in the top-right-hand corner of the screen. Click on the menu

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Save as Video

    From the drop-down menu, tap Save as Video.Select the Live Photo to Video

Troubleshooting

Can I save normal Photos as Videos in iOS 17?

No, this feature only works with Live Photos since they are short, 1.5-second videos that can also be viewed as Photos.

Can I save Live Photos as Videos using iOS 16?

No, this feature is exclusive to iOS 17, so you will need to update your device in order to access it.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

