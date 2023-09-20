Apple has revamped its stickers feature in iOS 17, allowing you to add fun effects to the stickers you create from images in your camera roll, including Live Photos.

Not only can you add visual effects, such as Outline, Comic, Puffy and Shiny, to stickers made from Live Photos as you can with any stick in iOS 17, but you can also transform them into Live Stickers. This allows your subject to move the way it did in the original Live Photo, bringing life to your sticker and allowing you to share these small animations with friends and family via iMessage.

Keep reading to learn how to create Live Stickers in iOS 17…

What you’ll need:

An iPhone XR/XS or above

iOS 17 installed

The Short Version

Open any Live Photo Tap and hold your subject to separate it from its background Select Add Sticker Tap and hold your new sticker Choose Add Effect Toggle on the Live feature Hit Done

How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17 Step

1 Open any Live Photo You can do this in the Photos app. You’ll need a Live Photo captured with an iOS device to create a Live Sticker. Step

2 Tap and hold your subject to separate it from its background Drag your finger up if you’re having trouble doing this with Live Photos. Step

3 Select Add Sticker This will create the basic sticker. Step

4 Tap and hold your new sticker This will bring up more options. Step

5 Choose Add Effect This is a necessary step if you want your sticker to move. Step

6 Toggle on the Live feature You can find this in the upper left corner of the Effects tab. Step

7 Hit Done That’s it! Now, you can share your sticker with others via any supported messaging app.