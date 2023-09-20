Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple has revamped its stickers feature in iOS 17, allowing you to add fun effects to the stickers you create from images in your camera roll, including Live Photos.

Not only can you add visual effects, such as Outline, Comic, Puffy and Shiny, to stickers made from Live Photos as you can with any stick in iOS 17, but you can also transform them into Live Stickers. This allows your subject to move the way it did in the original Live Photo, bringing life to your sticker and allowing you to share these small animations with friends and family via iMessage.

Keep reading to learn how to create Live Stickers in iOS 17…

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone XR/XS or above 
  • iOS 17 installed 

The Short Version 

  1. Open any Live Photo 
  2. Tap and hold your subject to separate it from its background 
  3. Select Add Sticker 
  4. Tap and hold your new sticker 
  5. Choose Add Effect 
  6. Toggle on the Live feature 
  7. Hit Done

How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

  1. Step
    1

    Open any Live Photo 

    You can do this in the Photos app. You’ll need a Live Photo captured with an iOS device to create a Live Sticker. How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

  2. Step
    2

    Tap and hold your subject to separate it from its background 

    Drag your finger up if you’re having trouble doing this with Live Photos. How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

  3. Step
    3

    Select Add Sticker 

    This will create the basic sticker. How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

  4. Step
    4

    Tap and hold your new sticker 

    This will bring up more options. How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

  5. Step
    5

    Choose Add Effect 

    This is a necessary step if you want your sticker to move. How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

  6. Step
    6

    Toggle on the Live feature 

    You can find this in the upper left corner of the Effects tab. How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

  7. Step
    7

    Hit Done

    That’s it! Now, you can share your sticker with others via any supported messaging app. How to create Live Stickers in iOS 17

Troubleshooting

Why won’t my sticker move?

If your sticker isn’t animated like the original Live Photo, you’ll want to ensure the Live Sticker feature is switched on. To do this, tap and hold your sticker, tap Add Effects and Toggle the Live icon on in the top left corner. Then click Done and you should have a Live Sticker.

How to create Live Stickers in iMessage

You can also create Live Stickers directly in chats. To do this in iMessage, open a chat, tap the Plus icon in the bottom right corner and select Stickers. Then, tap the Plus icon again to create a new Sticker and tap Live. Choose an image, tap Add Sticker and hit Send to share it in that chat.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

