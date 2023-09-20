Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to record a FaceTime video message in iOS 17

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re struggling to get ahold of your friend over FaceTime, the latest iOS 17 feature allows you to simply leave them a video voicemail.

iOS 17 has introduced a host of brand-new features including FaceTime Video messages. If your friends don’t have time to pick up the phone, you can now easily send them a video of what you were going to say or show in the moment, instead of needing to type your message out by hand. 

Keep scrolling to find out how you can create and record FaceTime Video messages on iOS 17. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Find the contact you want to call
  • Tap FaceTime Video
  • Wait for the call to ring out
  • Tap Record Video
  • Wait for the countdown
  • Record your video and press stop when you’re finished
  • Press the send button

  1. Step
    1

    Find the contact you want to call

    Go through your contacts list and select the person you want to call. Find the contact you want to call

  2. Step
    2

    Tap FaceTime Video

    Once you have found the person you want to call, select FaceTime Video. Press Facetime Call

  3. Step
    3

    Wait for the call to ring out

    This feature only works if you do not connect to the other person, so you will need to wait for the call to ring out. Wait for the call to end

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Record Video

    Tap on the white Record Video button. Press Record

  5. Step
    5

    Wait for the countdown

    Wait for the countdown to end. This will give you enough time to prepare what you want to say. Wait for the timer

  6. Step
    6

    Record your video and press stop when you’re finished

    Record your video. Once you are finished, click on the stop button near the bottom of the screen.Record your video

  7. Step
    7

    Press the send button

    If you are happy with your video, then click on the send button at the bottom of the screen. The video will be automatically sent to your contact. Press the send button

Troubleshooting

Can I record a FaceTime Video if someone picks up the phone?

No, this feature only works if your call rings out or if it’s declined. You will be given the option to call again or record a video.

Can I retake my FaceTime Video?

Yes, you will have the choice of retaking your video if you don’t like how it turns out the first time.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

