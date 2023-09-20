How to record a FaceTime video message in iOS 17

If you’re struggling to get ahold of your friend over FaceTime, the latest iOS 17 feature allows you to simply leave them a video voicemail.

iOS 17 has introduced a host of brand-new features including FaceTime Video messages. If your friends don’t have time to pick up the phone, you can now easily send them a video of what you were going to say or show in the moment, instead of needing to type your message out by hand.

Keep scrolling to find out how you can create and record FaceTime Video messages on iOS 17.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 17

The Short Version

Find the contact you want to call

Tap FaceTime Video

Wait for the call to ring out

Tap Record Video

Wait for the countdown

Record your video and press stop when you’re finished

Press the send button