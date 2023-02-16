iOS 17: What to expect from the next big iPhone update

As sure as night follows day, Apple will release iOS 17 for iPhone users sometime this year.

While we’re still a few months from Apple officially revealing iOS 17, we’ve started hearing whispers about what to expect. It’s not all good news however, with Apple rumoured to have reshuffled parts of its iOS development team to help get the software of Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset ready in time for launch, and that means iOS 17 might be a little feature-light.

With all that said, here’s everything there is to know about iOS 17 at this early stage including announcement and release predictions, a list of iPhones that’ll likely get the update and all the latest rumours about the next big iOS upgrade.

When will iOS 17 be announced and released?

While iOS 17 hasn’t officially been revealed by Apple, we can make an educated guess about its reveal and subsequent release as Apple tends to stick to the same yearly schedule for its software updates.

Apple always reveals the latest iOS update alongside updates to iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS at its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference that takes place every June. The software is then released in beta form to developers and later to dedicated fans via the Public Beta program, before being released alongside the next-gen iPhone sometime in September.

At least that was the case with iOS 16, iOS 15, iOS 14, iOS 13, iOS 12 and… well, you get the idea.

With that in mind, we fully expect iOS 17 to be revealed at a livestreamed keynote on the first day of WWDC 2023. The dates are yet to be confirmed by Apple, but if it follows its regular first week of June schedule, it’ll take place between 5 – 9 June 2023, with the announcement likely on 5 June 2023.

The update will then be available to developers and members of the public via the Public Beta program, before release sometime in September 2023 alongside the rumoured iPhone 15.

Apple has yet to reveal the next big software update and, thus, the models of iPhone it’ll be available on, but most iPhone users should be confident that they’ll get access to the update.

After all, Apple has a reputation for supporting its smartphones long after release with the iOS 16 update available on all iPhones back to 2017’s iPhone 8, and iOS 15 was available on all iPhones stretching back to the iPhone 6s.

With that in mind, we expect most iPhones from the iPhone 8 onward to get the iOS 17 update later this year with the possibility that the oldest models might get the chop. We’ll have to wait for WWDC 2023 to know for sure.

Here’s a list of the iPhones we expect to get the iOS 17 update:

We’re still a few months out from Apple revealing the next big iPhone update, but that hasn’t stopped whispers from circulating online about what to expect.

The most prominent rumour floating around right now is that iOS 17 won’t be a big update like iOS 16 and other recent iterations of iPhone software. That’s reportedly down to Apple diverting resources from the iOS and macOS development teams to get the software of the rumoured AR/VR headset ready in time for a reveal at WWDC 2023.

The news comes via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman with a pretty solid track record when it comes to Apple predictions, so while it’s worth taking with the regular pinch of salt, there could be something to the news.

Gurman didn’t go into any detail about what we could actually expect from the update, but it sounds like it won’t be a groundbreaking update for iPhone users if true.

iOS 17 might not get any big new features if Gurman is on the money, but at least we’ll get refreshed first-party apps – that’s according to notoriously hit-and-miss leaker @LeaksApplePro via HowToiSolve, anyway.

More specifically, the leaker suggests that iOS 17 could introduce big changes to the Apple Music app and the in-app navigation in particular, alongside an overhaul of the Home app and minor tweaks to Find My, Mail, Reminders, Files, Fitness and Wallet apps.

It’s also said that iOS 17 will feature a new app to support the rumoured Apple AR/VR headset, and while LeaksApplePro didn’t provide details, it’s safe to assume it’ll be similar to the Meta Quest app, allowing you to install apps, customise the headset’s settings and more.

We’ll be sure to add the latest iOS 17 rumours as they appear, so make sure you check back regularly for the latest details on Apple’s next big iOS update.