How to hide Caller ID on Android

Hiding your caller ID is a great step toward keeping your mobile number private, but how exactly do you do it on Android?

While you can simply add *67 in the US or 141 in the UK to the beginning of a number to hide your caller ID as a one-off, there’s also a way to permanently hide your phone number from recipients on your Android smartphone – and it doesn’t require you to call your mobile carrier either.

As with most Android features, the process varies slightly depending on the make and model of your smartphone, but generally speaking, the process is fairly straightforward.

Without further ado, here’s how you can hide your caller ID on your Android smartphone.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Phone app Tap the Settings icon Tap Settings Tap Calls Tap More settings Tap Caller ID Tap Hide Number