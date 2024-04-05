Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete your browsing history on Android

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Whether you’ve been hunting for your other half’s birthday present or simply want to stop that one annoying website from auto-filling on your smartphone’s browser, there’s an easy way to clear your browsing history. 

While there are plenty of browsers available for Android, including Firefox, Brave, and branded options like Samsung Internet on Samsung phones, it’s safe to say that the vast majority of Android fans use Google Chrome to browse the web. 

It’s the default browser on most phones, and since it was developed by the same company as the Android OS, it’s no surprise that it runs ultra-smoothly on mobile devices.

With all that in mind, here’s how to delete your Google Chrome browsing history on your Android smartphone.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android smartphone
  • The Google Chrome app

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Google Chrome app on your smartphone.
  2. Tap the Three Dots in the top-right corner.
  3. Tap History.
  4. Tap Clear Browsing Data.
  5. Select your time range.
  6. Check the box next to Browsing History.
  7. Tap Clear Data to delete your history.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Google Chrome app on your smartphone

    The first step is to open the Google Chrome app on your Android smartphone. android home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Three Dots in the top-right corner

    From the Google Chrome app, tap the three dots in the top-right corner to access options.Google Chrome app

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Clear Browsing Data

    From the options menu, tap Clear Browsing Data. 
    Chrome Options menu

  4. Step
    4

    Select your time frame

    At the top of the page, select your time frame. If you only want to delete everything you’ve looked at in the past 15 minutes, select 15 minutes, but if you want to completely wipe your history, tap All Time. Browsing history time frame

  5. Step
    5

    Tap More Options

    Once you’ve selected your time frame, tap More Options to select exactly what you want to be deleted.More Options menu

  6. Step
    6

    Check the box next to Browsing History

    Make sure you check the box next to Browsing History to make sure it’s cleared as part of the data purge. Clear browsing history

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Clear Data to delete your history

    Finally, double-check your settings and then tap Clear Data to delete your browsing history.Clear browsing history

Troubleshooting

Can I regain access to my deleted browsing history?

Unfortunately not. Once your browsing data has been cleared, it’s nearly impossible to retrieve.

