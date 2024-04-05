How to delete your browsing history on Android

Whether you’ve been hunting for your other half’s birthday present or simply want to stop that one annoying website from auto-filling on your smartphone’s browser, there’s an easy way to clear your browsing history.

While there are plenty of browsers available for Android, including Firefox, Brave, and branded options like Samsung Internet on Samsung phones, it’s safe to say that the vast majority of Android fans use Google Chrome to browse the web.

It’s the default browser on most phones, and since it was developed by the same company as the Android OS, it’s no surprise that it runs ultra-smoothly on mobile devices.

With all that in mind, here’s how to delete your Google Chrome browsing history on your Android smartphone.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

The Google Chrome app

The Short Version

Open the Google Chrome app on your smartphone. Tap the Three Dots in the top-right corner. Tap History. Tap Clear Browsing Data. Select your time range. Check the box next to Browsing History. Tap Clear Data to delete your history.