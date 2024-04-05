How to delete your browsing history on Android
Whether you’ve been hunting for your other half’s birthday present or simply want to stop that one annoying website from auto-filling on your smartphone’s browser, there’s an easy way to clear your browsing history.
While there are plenty of browsers available for Android, including Firefox, Brave, and branded options like Samsung Internet on Samsung phones, it’s safe to say that the vast majority of Android fans use Google Chrome to browse the web.
It’s the default browser on most phones, and since it was developed by the same company as the Android OS, it’s no surprise that it runs ultra-smoothly on mobile devices.
With all that in mind, here’s how to delete your Google Chrome browsing history on your Android smartphone.
What you’ll need:
- An Android smartphone
- The Google Chrome app
The Short Version
- Open the Google Chrome app on your smartphone.
- Tap the Three Dots in the top-right corner.
- Tap History.
- Tap Clear Browsing Data.
- Select your time range.
- Check the box next to Browsing History.
- Tap Clear Data to delete your history.
Step
1
Open the Google Chrome app on your smartphone
The first step is to open the Google Chrome app on your Android smartphone.
Step
2
Tap the Three Dots in the top-right corner
From the Google Chrome app, tap the three dots in the top-right corner to access options.
Step
3
Tap Clear Browsing Data
From the options menu, tap Clear Browsing Data.
Step
4
Select your time frame
At the top of the page, select your time frame. If you only want to delete everything you’ve looked at in the past 15 minutes, select 15 minutes, but if you want to completely wipe your history, tap All Time.
Step
5
Tap More Options
Once you’ve selected your time frame, tap More Options to select exactly what you want to be deleted.
Step
6
Check the box next to Browsing History
Make sure you check the box next to Browsing History to make sure it’s cleared as part of the data purge.
Step
7
Tap Clear Data to delete your history
Finally, double-check your settings and then tap Clear Data to delete your browsing history.
Troubleshooting
Unfortunately not. Once your browsing data has been cleared, it’s nearly impossible to retrieve.