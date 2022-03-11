 large image

How to delete photo albums on an iPhone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Creating photo albums within the iOS Photos app is a quick, easy, and useful way to categorise and share memorable trips or events. But how do you delete them?

Created albums within the Photos app often only have a limited shelf life. If you’re in the habit of backing up and deleting older photos to free up storage room, you can often find yourself with multiple blank albums sat in the Photos app.

Thankfully, Apple has made it easy to delete photo albums directly on your iPhone. Here’s how.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Open Photos and tap Albums
  • My Albums and See All
  • Edit and delete albums
  • Tap Done

  1. Step
    1

    Open Photos and tap Albums

    Open the Photos app and tap the Albums tab, which is third from the left along the bottom of the screen.

  2. Step
    2

    My Albums and See All

    Next to the My Albums heading, tap the See All button to reveal all of your albums.iOS Photos Albums

  3. Step
    3

    Edit and delete albums

    Now tap Edit in the top right corner. Tap the red minus symbol of the album you wish to delete, followed by the Delete Album confirmation prompt.iOS Photos Albums Delete

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Done

    Finally, tap Done in the top right corner. Your album has now been deleted from Photos.iOS My Albums Done

FAQs

Will I delete all the photos in the albums this way?

No, any photos that are featured in an album will remain on your device.

What if I accidentally delete all of my photos?

Don’t worry, it’s not possible to delete your Recents and Favourites folders in this way.

FAQs

