Here’s everything you need to be watching this Christmas

We’re coming to the end of 2021, and we’re all excited for a fresh start next year. But before we can enjoy January, it’s time to settle down with your loved ones and watch some classic Christmas movies.

We’ve gone through all the best Christmas movies available to stream in the UK, so you can have a wholesome and entertaining end to your year.

With so many streaming sites to choose from, we’re sure that you’ll be able to find something to enjoy, with options ranging from Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, NOW and YouTube.

Love Actually

With an ensemble cast packed with major talent from the UK and abroad, Love Actually is comprised of several smaller loosely interconnected stories, with the prevailing theme being they all depict love in some form or another.

The film might be a tad too saccharine for some tastes, but if you’re happy to go along with its direction, you’ll find yourself rooting for every single one of the film’s characters by the end (well, almost every character).

Die Hard

Hardened New York cop John McClane travels to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve to reconcile with his estranged wife Holly, and see his kids in time for Christmas. Planning to pick Holly up from her office Christmas party, John travels to Nakatomi Plaza, which is also the destination of Hans Gruber, a ruthless terrorist about to cause absolute mayhem.

What ensues is an uphill battle as John is forced to take on Gruber and his band of followers without any back-up.

And for anyone out there wondering why Die Hard is on this list, we concluded that John McClane’s heroic efforts and the focus on family pushes it into Christmas movie territory – if only just.

Home Alone

Home Alone is about Kevin McCallister and his family’s surprising inability to keep a good eye on him. The first movie takes place at the McCallister residence, where Kevin is left home alone after his family accidentally forget to take him on their trip to Paris.

But Kevin’s not totally alone. He has to defend his home against two bumbling burglars: Marv and Harry. Hijinks and very painful looking situations ensue, with Kevin learning an important lesson about family on the way. As you do.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, with some Muppet shenanigans thrown in for good measure. All our favourite faces get a moment to shine, with Kermit getting the small but important role of Bob Cratchit, the underpaid and overworked clerk of Scrooge.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

This story is mostly set in Halloween Town and follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King. After another successful Halloween, Jack accidentally wanders off and discovers how much more there is to life than spooks and scares.

Wandering into Christmas Town he becomes immediately obsessed, even meeting Santa Claus in the process. After introducing Christmas and all its cheer to his own town, we get to see how even the best-laid plans can go awry.

