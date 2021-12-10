 large image

How to watch Home Alone in the UK

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Want to catch up with one of our favourite live-action Christmas films from the 90s? Here are all the ways you can watch Home Alone again this Christmas.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that isn’t familiar with Keven McCallister, the hero of the first two Home Alone movies. Despite coming out over three decades ago, this is a film that we come back to every year, and for good reason.

Keep reading to find out where you can watch the first Home Alone movie in the UK.

Where can I watch Home Alone?

Anyone with a Disney+ subscription will be thrilled to learn that you can watch this classic film on the streaming site, so there’s nothing stopping you from visiting the McCallisters any time of the year.

If you don’t subscribe to Disney+, you can rent the film from stores like Amazon Prime. iTunes and on Google Play Movies. Though do be aware that as you can only rent or buy the flick, you’ll have to pay a fee.

What is Home Alone about?

Home Alone is mostly about Kevin McCallister, and his family’s surprising inability to keep a good eye on him. The first movie takes place at the McCallister residence, where Kevin is left home alone after his family accidentally forget to take him on their trip to Paris.

But Kevin’s not totally alone, he ends up having to defend his home against two bumbling burglars, Marv and Harry. Hijinks ensue throughout this story, with Kevin learning an important lesson about family on the way.

This is definitely one of the most well-known and well-loved Christmas moves out there, and is a much-watch this festive season.

Disney+ also has the rights to the other films in the series, including the excellent sequel ‘Lost in New York’ and the just-released Home Sweet Home Alone.

