How to watch Love Actually from the comfort of your own home

We may have passed the ‘five weeks to Christmas’ mark that kicks off the film, but there’s still plenty of time to sit back and enjoy Love Actually. Here’s all you need to know to stream the film.

While it may have spawned a thousand memes thanks to Andrew Lincoln’s now iconic ‘cards at the doorstep’ scene, Love Actually is still a modern classic, and one that has a surprising amount of warmth despite its raunchy humour and often crude scenarios.

Because of its status as a true British classic, the film will no doubt appear countless times on terrestrial TV, but if you don’t fancy waiting around for an opportune showing, then these are the steps you need to follow to stream Love Actually whenever you like.

Where can I stream Love Actually?

Pull up a cushion, grab the popcorn and get ready because Love Actually is available to stream right now on Netflix.

Just as with any film or TV series found on the big N, you’ll need an active Netflix subscription to gain access to its content, but there are other ways to watch Love Actually. If you’d prefer to rent or even own the film with no strings attached then the digital version of Love Actually can be found on Amazon

What is Love Actually about?

With an ensemble cast packed with major talent from both the UK and abroad, Love Actually is comprised of several smaller stories that are loosely interconnected, with the prevailing theme being that they all depict love in some form or another.

One story depicts a young and newly elected Prime Minister (played by Hugh Grant) who becomes smitten with a member of Downing Street staff, while another shows a recently widowed husband (portrayed by Liam Neeson) who tries to navigate his stepson through the perils of first love.

The film might be a tad too saccharine for some people’s tastes, but if you’re happy to go along with its direction then you’ll find yourself rooting for every single one of the film’s characters by the end (well, almost every character).